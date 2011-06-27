Used 1991 Porsche 928 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Plan_C , 02/12/2017 2dr Coupe

If you are lucky enough to find one of these 5 Speed Manual cars have it looked at first and then buy it! Don't worry about the miles (history has shown 100k to 250k miles is not a concern on these cars), but do investigate if maintenance has been regularly done over its life. These cars are very well engineered and have tremendous build quality. they are amazingly fun to drive and there is nothing like a Porsche with powerful 5.0 Liter V8 with 316 HP and loads of torque. The 928 is grand touring car that the car magazines all stated out performed its competitors and was the best all around car in its top tier class in the late 80's and early 90's. Basically a German muscle car that is much more refined that the American and Italian cars of its era. The sound of these cars alone adds to its character and the interior and exterior "lines" are timeless and the design is still current today. I cant say enough good things about this car. A sure collector car for the future that's is drivable every day and reliable. If you buy one, have a mechanic check to be sure the timing belt, water pump and radiator fluid (anti-freeze) have been replaced at the proper intervals. If so, go buy one of these before you are priced out of the market as has happened with present Porsche air cooled cars from the same era. These cars, especially 1987 - 1991 S4 & GT's are the most desired. The 1993-1995 GTS has already gone through the roof price wise a as a collector car and for mentioned cars are going to follow very soon. Don't miss out on being able to own one!