Used 1991 Porsche 928 for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
928 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 1994 Porsche 928 GTS
    used

    1994 Porsche 928 GTS

    66,371 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $74,888

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Porsche 928 searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 928
  4. Used 1991 Porsche 928

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 928

Read recent reviews for the Porsche 928
Overall Consumer Rating
4.86 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (17%)
Cliff's 1991 Porsche 928
Cliff Preston,04/21/2005
A wonderful car. This is my 3rd 928 and they have all been great cars..I think they are the finest car that was ever built. They are the best that I have ever had at least, and I have had a number of cars over the last 50 years. I have driven this particular car for 11 years and it is still as good as when I bought it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Porsche
928
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Drivetrain
to

Related Porsche 928 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings