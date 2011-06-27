Used 2009 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Awesome Earfool , 06/29/2010 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This is an amazing car. I have never enjoyed drive a vehicle as much as my 911. The acceleration is as sophisticated as one would expect from a Porsche. It's only a beast when you want it to be. Report Abuse

coming home carguy , 03/29/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Just bought a new 09 911S cab. Had an 08 911S cab but traded it on an M3 cab at the end of 08. Since had an 09 Jag xk cab and an 09 Jag xkr cab (ok, call me crazy with all these cars). But getting back in this 911S is like coming home. First thing I did was take a cloverleaf onto a highway at 70 mph without leaning and quickly realized what I had been missing. Jag xkr has more curb appeal, but this is just the perfect car, especially with a six speed. Car is much quicker than my 08...clear improvements to the 997 and 1/2. My wife doesn't believe that I will keep this car for a long while given my history, but I will win this bet. I am home.

Adrenaline? Drew , 11/13/2010 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought it used but low miles. I've read that performance actually improves after 5k miles when the engine is broken in. After some deliberation, decided to get the pdk with sport chrono package. Glad I did. Took it on some backroads where we could open it up. Put it in sport mode, punched it. Wow. Nothing like I'd ever experienced. My girlfriend took a turn, decided to try "launch mode." put it in sport plus mode. Foot on the break, she revs the engine, the car is lurching, wanting to go. She reluctantly pushes the tach to 6500 rpm, car is screaming. The console lights up "launch mode active" and off we go. It takes about 15 minutes to get her blood pressure back to normal.

2009 911 S COnvertible drew0626 , 10/01/2013 16 of 30 people found this review helpful This car was fun for a while, but it is a maintenance headache and the build quality is poor. Everything is ridiculously expensive to fix, and things go wrong all the time. The car had electrical problems because apparently the car (convertible) is not designed to deal with leaves (which clogged the drains ). Really, leaves?? Never had these issues with numerous other convertibles. The trim is cheap and the the lether just wears off from low use (I have less than 20K miles on it). Now the latest: my tail light went out. They tell me it is not just a bulb but is soldered and as such requires replacement of the tail light assembly at a cost of over $1000 (not a typo) ...crazy!