Used 2009 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Awesome
This is an amazing car. I have never enjoyed drive a vehicle as much as my 911. The acceleration is as sophisticated as one would expect from a Porsche. It's only a beast when you want it to be.
coming home
Just bought a new 09 911S cab. Had an 08 911S cab but traded it on an M3 cab at the end of 08. Since had an 09 Jag xk cab and an 09 Jag xkr cab (ok, call me crazy with all these cars). But getting back in this 911S is like coming home. First thing I did was take a cloverleaf onto a highway at 70 mph without leaning and quickly realized what I had been missing. Jag xkr has more curb appeal, but this is just the perfect car, especially with a six speed. Car is much quicker than my 08...clear improvements to the 997 and 1/2. My wife doesn't believe that I will keep this car for a long while given my history, but I will win this bet. I am home.
Adrenaline?
Bought it used but low miles. I've read that performance actually improves after 5k miles when the engine is broken in. After some deliberation, decided to get the pdk with sport chrono package. Glad I did. Took it on some backroads where we could open it up. Put it in sport mode, punched it. Wow. Nothing like I'd ever experienced. My girlfriend took a turn, decided to try "launch mode." put it in sport plus mode. Foot on the break, she revs the engine, the car is lurching, wanting to go. She reluctantly pushes the tach to 6500 rpm, car is screaming. The console lights up "launch mode active" and off we go. It takes about 15 minutes to get her blood pressure back to normal.
2009 911 S COnvertible
This car was fun for a while, but it is a maintenance headache and the build quality is poor. Everything is ridiculously expensive to fix, and things go wrong all the time. The car had electrical problems because apparently the car (convertible) is not designed to deal with leaves (which clogged the drains ). Really, leaves?? Never had these issues with numerous other convertibles. The trim is cheap and the the lether just wears off from low use (I have less than 20K miles on it). Now the latest: my tail light went out. They tell me it is not just a bulb but is soldered and as such requires replacement of the tail light assembly at a cost of over $1000 (not a typo) ...crazy!
Best car yet
Traded in 07 Turbo Coupe for new 09 Turbo cab. Extremely happy with it so far. New PCM is fantastic improvement. With current market conditions, got a used car price on a brand new car (25K off). The coupe was great on the track but my passengers didn't appreciate the ride. The 07 also had a clutch issue. This car is gorgeous, sexy and fun with some level of comfort and amenities that a car at this price should have. I have owned several BMW's, SL55 AMG, Cayman S and Turbo Coupe, this is my favorite. I test drove and considered Ferrari 360 and 430, although they have the sound and exclusivity, you can't compare reliability, cost of service and usability of this everyday supercar.
Sponsored cars related to the 911
Related Used 2009 Porsche 911 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner