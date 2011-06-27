Used 2005 Porsche 911 GT3 Consumer Reviews

A True Driver's Car Steve , 10/28/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My Dad purchased a 996 GT3 a couple months ago and all I can say is WOW! We had the privelege of driving the car on the track and it is unbelievable. The car sticks like glue and the carbon ceramic brakes are extremely powerful. He just had a new exhaust installed and the engine sounds even better than it did before. If you're looking for a car that can be used as a daily driver and also take to the track on the weekends, this is your car. Report Abuse

If you like raw speed and handling Bruce , 07/28/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the essence of sports car driving. A little rough as a daily driver but if you like track events you shouldn't buy anything else. A true race bred street legal piece of machinery. You'll have tons of fun answering silly questios from the kids in the tricked out Civics! If you can afford it....buy it!