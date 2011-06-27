  1. Home
Used 2005 Porsche 911 GT3 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 911
5.0
3 reviews
A True Driver's Car

Steve, 10/28/2005
My Dad purchased a 996 GT3 a couple months ago and all I can say is WOW! We had the privelege of driving the car on the track and it is unbelievable. The car sticks like glue and the carbon ceramic brakes are extremely powerful. He just had a new exhaust installed and the engine sounds even better than it did before. If you're looking for a car that can be used as a daily driver and also take to the track on the weekends, this is your car.

If you like raw speed and handling

Bruce, 07/28/2005
This is the essence of sports car driving. A little rough as a daily driver but if you like track events you shouldn't buy anything else. A true race bred street legal piece of machinery. You'll have tons of fun answering silly questios from the kids in the tricked out Civics! If you can afford it....buy it!

Street Legal Race Car

Silver GT3, 09/06/2005
Just one thing comes to mind everytime I drive my GT3. Incredible. To be able to drive a Cup car on the streets is a real treat. The sound of the engine is mesmerizing. I find myself shifting at high RPM each time just to hear it. The acceleration, brakes and handling are out of this world. I had a 2003 996 Carrera before this and it is night and day difference. This car is very rough and loud, but that is what I like about it. It is the essence of a Porsche and pure driving pleasure. My only regret is that I didn't get one sooner. Everyone I've taken out on a ride is spellbound. My wife makes me take her out at least twice per week. Get one and enjoy it.

