Used 2005 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Owner
Replaced transmission at 19000 miles and again at 46500 miles the total cost for the repair was $13500. Porsche refused to collaborate.
Outstanding
This is absolutely the finest and most enjoyable automobile I have ever experienced. I have not been in the Ferrari or Lamborghini, but there is no dealership in my area. A 30 year track record of building fine sports cars is abundantly apparent in the design and manufacture of this wonderful automobile.
Finest Automobile made
This is the finest auto made, hand made, and the fun factor is thru the roof. Where can you get a street legal race car which is affordable to drive?
No Garage Queen Here
After logging 1,000+ miles in the first 2.5 weeks of ownership, I can already tell it will be difficult to keep the annual mileage under 15,000. It is that much fun and that easy to drive. The 6-speed transmission and clutch are no problem, even in heavy traffic. I went for the "S" over the base, after realizing that I would be adding PASM, xenon lights and a sport steering wheel to the base model. So the net difference for the bigger engine and 30 extra horsepower was "only" about $6,000. I highly recommend the Sport Chrono for the enhanced throttle response. The navigation system is OK, but not as good as Acura's. My two daughters, 7 & 10, fit reasonably comfortably in the back seats. This is the ultimate "family car"!
Living the Dream
After dreaming about owning a 911 for almost 30 years I bought my first one ten years ago. The 997S cab is my fourth and it's simply amazing how Porsche manages to make an almost perfect car every time better and better with each generation. The minute you start the engine, the party begins. It's a great way to escape the stress of every day work! From turn to turn, from one traffic light to another it's pure wellness for all your senses: the ears, the feel in your body...you become one with this car. You can really experience the work of the sound and vibration engineers! Fabulous!
