Used 2005 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Owner 2 door coupe , 04/04/2009 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Replaced transmission at 19000 miles and again at 46500 miles the total cost for the repair was $13500. Porsche refused to collaborate.

Outstanding Ben W. , 07/31/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is absolutely the finest and most enjoyable automobile I have ever experienced. I have not been in the Ferrari or Lamborghini, but there is no dealership in my area. A 30 year track record of building fine sports cars is abundantly apparent in the design and manufacture of this wonderful automobile.

Finest Automobile made royalpar1 , 07/10/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the finest auto made, hand made, and the fun factor is thru the roof. Where can you get a street legal race car which is affordable to drive?

No Garage Queen Here Ed , 10/02/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful After logging 1,000+ miles in the first 2.5 weeks of ownership, I can already tell it will be difficult to keep the annual mileage under 15,000. It is that much fun and that easy to drive. The 6-speed transmission and clutch are no problem, even in heavy traffic. I went for the "S" over the base, after realizing that I would be adding PASM, xenon lights and a sport steering wheel to the base model. So the net difference for the bigger engine and 30 extra horsepower was "only" about $6,000. I highly recommend the Sport Chrono for the enhanced throttle response. The navigation system is OK, but not as good as Acura's. My two daughters, 7 & 10, fit reasonably comfortably in the back seats. This is the ultimate "family car"!