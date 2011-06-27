Used 2004 Porsche 911 GT2 Consumer Reviews

jerry , 06/19/2005

I have wanted a 911 turbo since I was 11 years old and now that I just got one at age 34, my review may be a bit biased. This remarkable car is everything that I expected it to be. I have babied this car at times only to save up for the times that I come across other Porsches, Ferrari's, Lambo's, or motorcycles. There are times when you want to drive the car like it designed to be driven. Once, while getting into the car and planning to go to the office, I realized that 8 hours had gone by and two tanks of gas later, and the office was closing for the day. I drove up and down the beach over 3 counties and took it up to 168 mph on the highway. Get one. Period.