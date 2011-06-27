Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe Consumer Reviews
Good Vibes!
I was looking for a luxurious sporty car, and test drove the Vibe on a whim because it caught my eye. I fell in love with this car and could not be more happy with my purchase. The Vibe is well built for a car of it's class. I feel confidant that I will be driving my Vibe for many years. Mine had 36k on it when I bought her. I was able to buy a GMAC warranty for a whopping $1100. due to the low miles. I have my oil changes done at the dealership due to the type of oil the Vibe requires. I have my dogs kennel tethered to the child seat restraint hooks in the back seat.
2009 Vibe 1.8 automatic
I bought this car with 8000 miles on it and put on an additional 60,000 miles before it was totalled out in a crash with a 4 wheel drive pickup truck. We were driving almost 50 mph when the truck turned into us from the turn lane. We hit drivers side bumpers and came to an instant stop. My wife and I were banged up and bruised but able to walk away. We found out it had 4 and 5 stars in crash tests. We loved this car and got between 32 and 36 mpg depending on driving habits and time of the year. We never had a single problem with it and are now in the process of finding another one to purchase.
Delivers On Target For Its Design!
Ok, I bought this as a lease return with 15k. But it's GM Certified. Now, review for what it is, not for what is not. It delivers on every aspect of its designed mission. It's an AWD AT SUV/5 door lift back, with comfortable seating for 4 (5 if you have kids). Great space to load stuff with seats down. Peppy, quiet, nice handling, not too stiff or spongy, and fuel economy is pretty darn good for an AWD. It's easy to get between 25 and 30 mpg normal driving. Sound system/CD/MP3/XM is very nice, and On Star is a plus. Mostly Toyota Matrix twin, so I know it's gonna be durable and last (parts will always be around). AWD w/AT will use more gas than 2WD, but that's expected. 2 Thumbs Up!
Great car for great price!
I was on the search for a car for two weeks and almost bought a Mazda3 so glad I didn't! This little car is very well made and i've always loved pontiacs as my first car was one and never had an issue with it till it got in an accident. I thought i couldn't afford this car when I first test drove it but I got it right in my price range per month had great credit and apr and I knocked them down to 13grand :) basicly for the price you just can't beat the deal on a reliable car like this. Oh I chose the GT model cause thats what I have...but its an auto but has the option to switch to manual sooo 5 speed manual? only option they had lol.
Great little car
Very reliable. Found many good condition cars with 200k miles.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Vibe
Related Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons