Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Good Vibes! goodvibes , 04/05/2011 32 of 32 people found this review helpful I was looking for a luxurious sporty car, and test drove the Vibe on a whim because it caught my eye. I fell in love with this car and could not be more happy with my purchase. The Vibe is well built for a car of it's class. I feel confidant that I will be driving my Vibe for many years. Mine had 36k on it when I bought her. I was able to buy a GMAC warranty for a whopping $1100. due to the low miles. I have my oil changes done at the dealership due to the type of oil the Vibe requires. I have my dogs kennel tethered to the child seat restraint hooks in the back seat. Report Abuse

2009 Vibe 1.8 automatic brisan , 11/20/2014 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 8000 miles on it and put on an additional 60,000 miles before it was totalled out in a crash with a 4 wheel drive pickup truck. We were driving almost 50 mph when the truck turned into us from the turn lane. We hit drivers side bumpers and came to an instant stop. My wife and I were banged up and bruised but able to walk away. We found out it had 4 and 5 stars in crash tests. We loved this car and got between 32 and 36 mpg depending on driving habits and time of the year. We never had a single problem with it and are now in the process of finding another one to purchase. Report Abuse

Delivers On Target For Its Design! pearlsport03 , 08/16/2010 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Ok, I bought this as a lease return with 15k. But it's GM Certified. Now, review for what it is, not for what is not. It delivers on every aspect of its designed mission. It's an AWD AT SUV/5 door lift back, with comfortable seating for 4 (5 if you have kids). Great space to load stuff with seats down. Peppy, quiet, nice handling, not too stiff or spongy, and fuel economy is pretty darn good for an AWD. It's easy to get between 25 and 30 mpg normal driving. Sound system/CD/MP3/XM is very nice, and On Star is a plus. Mostly Toyota Matrix twin, so I know it's gonna be durable and last (parts will always be around). AWD w/AT will use more gas than 2WD, but that's expected. 2 Thumbs Up! Report Abuse

Great car for great price! blargal , 02/24/2011 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I was on the search for a car for two weeks and almost bought a Mazda3 so glad I didn't! This little car is very well made and i've always loved pontiacs as my first car was one and never had an issue with it till it got in an accident. I thought i couldn't afford this car when I first test drove it but I got it right in my price range per month had great credit and apr and I knocked them down to 13grand :) basicly for the price you just can't beat the deal on a reliable car like this. Oh I chose the GT model cause thats what I have...but its an auto but has the option to switch to manual sooo 5 speed manual? only option they had lol. Report Abuse