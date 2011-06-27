Used 2002 Pontiac Sunfire Coupe Consumer Reviews
Love this car
Bought car new in 2002 because I liked the body style and color. Drove car liked way it handled. Never had problems just regular maintenance. Just had to replace brake hose car has 189,000 miles I put all those miles on it. Has a surface rust spot about size of silver dollar. Always take pride in my cars and take good care of them. Just sorry not able to get a new one. When I have to trade this one in. Already have a buyer waiting.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
fine daily driver
i've had this car for 7 years now. the only things i've had to fix that aren't considered regular maintenance are; the wire lead to the A/C compressor (stock one is too short and loses connection, wire extension can be purchased from a dealer for pretty cheap), both window motors, and an ABS connector. other than that, the car has been very reliable. i drive it daily here in the hot texas weather. it's not quite as comfortable as my old Mazda MX-6 but a suitable choice for the 1.5 hr round trip for work every day.
A Reliable Cheap Car
This car has been more than dependable. It has held up through 3 teenagers, a papaer route, pizza delievery, and everything in between. My only complain is the suspension. It just isn't right. it edge wears tires like no other and there is nothing you can do. The Strut bearings go bad super fast, but the ball joints and tie rod ends hold up. Very Dependable. it has never left me stranded. I have has the car a long time, and it has 135k on it, still runs like a champ. been child abused, and killed with miles, hardly ever maintenance it, and its still a good car. For the price, you almost can't beat it, other than insurance. Sport Coupe. I Recommend this car to anyone needing a cheap ride.
Great Car
My partner has owned this car since 2009. He has had no problems what so ever with the car other then wrecking it twice. Since we have been together, and i have been doing most of the driving, i have been taking care of the odds and ends. This car has 177,600 miles on it, and still runs like a champ. I have had the oil changed numerous times(as all he did was add oil when needed), tune-up, Throttle Position Sensor, and soon a O2 sensor. We drive the car about 300 miles a day, and have no problems.
Still great after 8 years
Bought it brand new in 2002, little white coupe. Manual 5 speed with a 4 cyl, gets 33 mpg on highway. Just worried about all the bigger cars on the road not seeing me. Great car, no major problems.
Sponsored cars related to the Sunfire
Related Used 2002 Pontiac Sunfire Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner