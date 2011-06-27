  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(35)
1994 Pontiac Sunbird Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
$742 - $1,753
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

GT coupe, SE convertible and SE sedan vanish. Surviving are LE models and an SE coupe that comes standard with the GT's old bodywork. Convertibles get alloys and rear spoiler standard. SE comes with a 3.1-liter V6 standard.

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Pontiac Sunbird.

5(34%)
4(37%)
3(23%)
2(0%)
1(6%)
3.9
35 reviews
The best car i ever owned
Nicole Lincicum,10/05/2008
I bought this car when i was a kid it was the best thing i ever did. This car was awesome. In the end it had some electrical problems but no matter what it always ran great. I never in the 8 years that i owned it did i put more than $1000.00 into it, including normal maintenance. It was absolutely great in the winter. Eventually i bought a grand prix for more room. I will always regret giving up the best car i owned to my husband to derby, but it took 3rd place. Overall i absolutely loved this car. The electrical problems i had were the abs system, the heater switch which was ran by a switch under my dash. Overall if you can find a sunbird in good condition buy it.
Good Car
The man,01/05/2009
No problems with the car, 3.1L V6 is nice and strong, sounds really good when you step on tha gas!
Not too bad, but can't trust...
Jimbean22,07/25/2002
My Pontiac Sunbird was purchased used a few years ago, and we've only had problem after problem. You name a part, and it's probably gone out and been replaced. Also, no matter what we do, the stupid thing always over heats if driven for over 45 minutes in town. It works fine for trips to the store or church, but that's about it. If given a choice, don't get this car.
Looks good, runs horrible
Kristy,05/22/2008
When i received this car, it had 73K miles on it. Over the four years i had it, i replaced the engine TWICE, the heater core three times, heater hoses every month, and replaced the manifold system three times. Another problem I had was that it over heated every other day in a Pennsylvanian summer. The interior dash separated from the radio set-up but aside from that, the interior was fine. It handled well and the frame was like a rock but it was everything under the hood that caused problems.
See all 35 reviews of the 1994 Pontiac Sunbird
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird features & specs

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird Overview

The Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird is offered in the following submodels: Sunbird Sedan, Sunbird Coupe, Sunbird Convertible. Available styles include SE 2dr Coupe, LE 4dr Sedan, LE 2dr Coupe, and LE 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird?

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Pontiac Sunbirds are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Pontiac Sunbird for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird.

Can't find a used 1994 Pontiac Sunbirds you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Sunbird for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,130.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,878.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Sunbird for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,426.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,804.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Pontiac Sunbird?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

