Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird Consumer Reviews
The best car i ever owned
I bought this car when i was a kid it was the best thing i ever did. This car was awesome. In the end it had some electrical problems but no matter what it always ran great. I never in the 8 years that i owned it did i put more than $1000.00 into it, including normal maintenance. It was absolutely great in the winter. Eventually i bought a grand prix for more room. I will always regret giving up the best car i owned to my husband to derby, but it took 3rd place. Overall i absolutely loved this car. The electrical problems i had were the abs system, the heater switch which was ran by a switch under my dash. Overall if you can find a sunbird in good condition buy it.
Good Car
No problems with the car, 3.1L V6 is nice and strong, sounds really good when you step on tha gas!
Not too bad, but can't trust...
My Pontiac Sunbird was purchased used a few years ago, and we've only had problem after problem. You name a part, and it's probably gone out and been replaced. Also, no matter what we do, the stupid thing always over heats if driven for over 45 minutes in town. It works fine for trips to the store or church, but that's about it. If given a choice, don't get this car.
Looks good, runs horrible
When i received this car, it had 73K miles on it. Over the four years i had it, i replaced the engine TWICE, the heater core three times, heater hoses every month, and replaced the manifold system three times. Another problem I had was that it over heated every other day in a Pennsylvanian summer. The interior dash separated from the radio set-up but aside from that, the interior was fine. It handled well and the frame was like a rock but it was everything under the hood that caused problems.
Enjoy Sun!
Only fun with 3.1L V6 engine and top down. Great look and cheap to buy. Good resale value in spring.
Sponsored cars related to the Sunbird
Related Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles