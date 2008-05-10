Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sunbird Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Sunbird searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Sunbird
  4. Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Sunbird

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Sunbird
Overall Consumer Rating
3.935 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
  • 5
    (34%)
  • 4
    (37%)
  • 3
    (23%)
  • 1
    (6%)
The best car i ever owned
Nicole Lincicum,10/05/2008
I bought this car when i was a kid it was the best thing i ever did. This car was awesome. In the end it had some electrical problems but no matter what it always ran great. I never in the 8 years that i owned it did i put more than $1000.00 into it, including normal maintenance. It was absolutely great in the winter. Eventually i bought a grand prix for more room. I will always regret giving up the best car i owned to my husband to derby, but it took 3rd place. Overall i absolutely loved this car. The electrical problems i had were the abs system, the heater switch which was ran by a switch under my dash. Overall if you can find a sunbird in good condition buy it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Pontiac
Sunbird
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Pontiac Sunbird info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings