Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird Convertible Consumer Reviews

rstamper , 06/12/2010

I have never had such a great car. Had tranny rebuilt and not a problem since. Moved from central WI to SW OH and road trip was awesome. Smooth sailing all the way. Back of car caught on fire due to bush near car and the car still started up and only burned back right side. It keeps on ticking. Looking to sell now. Hoping to find another just like it.