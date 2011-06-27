  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Sunbird
  4. Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird
  5. Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Sunbird
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Sunbirds for sale
List Price Estimate
$775 - $1,831
Used Sunbird for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Enjoy Sun!

Mik, 04/30/2002
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Only fun with 3.1L V6 engine and top down. Great look and cheap to buy. Good resale value in spring.

Report Abuse

Best car ever owned

rstamper, 06/12/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have never had such a great car. Had tranny rebuilt and not a problem since. Moved from central WI to SW OH and road trip was awesome. Smooth sailing all the way. Back of car caught on fire due to bush near car and the car still started up and only burned back right side. It keeps on ticking. Looking to sell now. Hoping to find another just like it.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sunbirds for sale

Related Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles