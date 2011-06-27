Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird Convertible Consumer Reviews
Enjoy Sun!
Mik, 04/30/2002
2 of 3 people found this review helpful
Only fun with 3.1L V6 engine and top down. Great look and cheap to buy. Good resale value in spring.
Best car ever owned
rstamper, 06/12/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I have never had such a great car. Had tranny rebuilt and not a problem since. Moved from central WI to SW OH and road trip was awesome. Smooth sailing all the way. Back of car caught on fire due to bush near car and the car still started up and only burned back right side. It keeps on ticking. Looking to sell now. Hoping to find another just like it.
