Used 2000 Pontiac Montana Consumer Reviews
Best vehicle I've had so far!
I've had a short version of Montana for 5 years now. The van has 380,000km on it and it still runs. I only had to deal with minor problems. Just do your regular maintenance on this car and it will serve you well. So far this van has lived in Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver. I'm upgrading to 2003 Pontiac Montana Thunder as it has many improvements over the previous models. AWD and independent suspension are just two of the many features. If you are looking for a good, reliable and enjoyable vehicle to own, look no further; there simply is no better option given their cost.
Practical to drive when it runs
Great used buy. 50% depreciation after 2 yrs. Glad I never bought new. Also glad I took out a 3 year GM Extended, as it would have cost us $5,000 in year one alone. Power door module went, as did rear door seals, blower motor, coollant leak, pasenger front doorpanel fell off??? - Very, vey poor quality product. Will not buy GM ever again. Unfortunate since the van drives well and handles great in the winter.
So far so good
I picked this minivan up at an auction a week ago and so far I need to get some front end work done (shocks or struts, it drives well but with the FWD and weight in the front it rides hard and you can feel most the bumps). There are a few issues, Gas Gauge is not working properly, Passenger side sliding door motor does not work, you can hear it click but never engages. Other than that.. It's roomy, engine and transmission still feel very strong and smooth at 187K miles and overall I am very happy with the purchase. I'll update this once I get my front end looked at and find out what the cost of getting the ride a bit smoother is and if any new bugs pop up but so far, good buy!
Great Van
I bought this van with over 200K miles on it. Ran extremely well when I bought it and lasted for almost 2 years w/o any problems. The 3.4 is the best anyone can ask for. I sold this at 260,000 miles. Still ran like a top. Fastest car I've owned surprised everyone when I would step on it! Wow what a mini van!
A piece of Junk
This vehicle has had 4 repairs on the sliding door, 4 fuel injectors replaced. 4 repairs on the Air Conditioner, many other single repairs to mention. My wife is about to shoot this thing...do not buy this vehicle or any other GM product. They are absolutely no help post purchase!!!!
Sponsored cars related to the Montana
Related Used 2000 Pontiac Montana info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons