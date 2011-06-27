Used 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best Car I Have Ever Owned
I bought my 2007 Grand Prix in early 2008 with around 20k miles on it. It now has 205,000 and I just took it in for my first repair - a small transmission leak that causing a slip. $300 later and it runs as good as the day I bought it. This car is a rock-solid, no-issues, dependable automobile. I drive it over 100 miles every single day and it has never let me down. I have the oil changed every 5k-6k miles and it I would drive it across the country tomorrow.
Happy in all areas but one....
This is a great car for the money, with all the features I wanted (and then some). The only complaint I have is that I find the gas mileage to be very poor. I do mostly city driving, and I am averaging 16-17 mpg. I previously had a Toyota, which did so much better in that area, but this is certainly a much sportier car. Not really sure why such bad gas mileage.
Best car ever
I am 78 yrs old bought this car new 2007 Grand Prix best car I have ever owned. Always had cadys, most were junk except my 1995 that was the last good car I have had. The 2007 Grand Prix has never never been a problem.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My First Pontiac
Love the looks of this car and the handling is great. Drove through a high power car wash and my sunroof leaked. Called dealership, they looked at it said nothing wrong, but was not designed to be driven through car wash. Called GM and got to take to another dealership only to be told the same thing. Called GM back furious, they sent me a free oil change. (Like that solved my problem) My sister has a 2007 Charger with sunroof and drives through same car wash with no problems. Too bad GM can't make a car as good as a Dodge. I won't be buying another, and wouldn't recommend to anyone. Too bad, they sure are nice looking.
Greatest car ever.
I got a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in white with the tan leather interior with only 27,000 miles for a first car (You'd say spoiled brat, but let me just say I got a hell of a deal!). My siblings who drive Hondas say it's incredible. The ride is smooth, it's extremely comfortable with tons of legroom, the Monsoon sound system is insane, and this thing is FAST. I am in love with this car. There is not one thing more I could wish for, I swear. If you are looking for car, take a look at the Grand Prix. The ratings I gave it are honest, this thing is more fun to drive than my moms Mustang GT. And whoever says there's no back seat room has gone mad.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Prix
Related Used 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner