Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Grand Prix
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG202020
Transmissionno3-speed automaticno
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmissionno3-speed automaticno
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/24 mpg17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/396.0 mi.280.5/396.0 mi.280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.16.5 gal.16.5 gal.
Combined MPG202020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l3.1 l3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm140 hp @ 4400 rpm140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.38.2 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.53.1 in.52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.2 in.57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.37.8 in.36.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.54.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.36.2 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.57.4 in.57.3 in.
Measurements
Length194.8 in.194.8 in.194.8 in.
Curb weight3214 lbs.3243 lbs.3357 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.15.5 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.54.8 in.53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.107.5 in.107.5 in.
Width71.9 in.71.9 in.71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Jade Gray Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Jade Gray Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Jade Gray Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
