Used 1995 Pontiac Grand Am Consumer Reviews

1995 Pontiac Grand Am 4 Dr. GT Sedan Jess , 06/12/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought as my first car. It was ok for the first year. Then, things started going wrong. The first thing was my headlight switch broke. That was $130. Then the headlights went out. Another $100. Then the brakes needed replaced. So there went another $80. The windshield ALWAYS leaks when it rains and my floor always looks like a lake. The transmission started slipping. Everything leaks (i.e. transmission fluid, oil). It overheats when i am idle. Now it needs a new booster for the brakes. And i always had problems with the ABS warning light. I will never have another!

Great, Reliable Car Nissan16 , 04/08/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Great car for any college student in need of a reliable car. I have never had a problem with it!

No bad for a third owner theskipman98 , 10/14/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased this car from private owner at tax time for $900. Previous owner had already replaced the water pump before I got it, but had had no problems with the car other than that. (the key to it is DO NOT drive the car while it is overheating, that's why most people had problems with the Quad 4 motor) Since I have owned it, I have put a starter on it ($85 from auto zone lifetime warranty), tune up with air filter(less than $20), Front brake pads ($20), replaced all the speakers to match after market Pioneer XM/CD deck ($75 from Walmart for Rockford Fosgate) Car is not perfect BUT it gets from point A to point B quickly, with good handling, and get 32 MPG doing it.

Good all around car JaSu , 05/11/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Great reliable car. Had problems with power steering pressure line. Dash squeaks and rattles. Shifting cable snap rings and rubber gromets fell off. Front seats could use some lumbar support. Noise in steering unit. Exterior chrome strips fading. Floor mats could be more dependable. Engine very dependable and powerful for a four cylinder w/ 5-speed. Nice gauges and dash design. Good car!