Used 2009 Pontiac G6 GT Features & Specs

More about the 2009 G6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,080
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,080
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,080
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,080
Torque221 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower221 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,080
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,080
8 total speakersyes
200 watts stereo outputyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,080
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,080
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,080
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,080
premium clothyes
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,080
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,080
Front track59.8 in.
Length189.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3415 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12 cu.ft.
Height56.4 in.
EPA interior volume102.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,080
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Performance Red Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic
  • Blue-Gold Crystal Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Dark Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Taupe, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Taupe, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,080
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/50R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,080
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,080
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
