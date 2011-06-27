Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Consumer Reviews
Best Car Ever
A more beautiful (yet mean looking), fun to drive, and comfortable car has never been made. I have the WS6, automatic, and it is still practically like new. The only thing it really needed that is not stock is subframe connectors to get rid of the body roll. I completely disagree with the Edmunds review about the interior. The interior plastic is not cheap. It it much better looking than any new car interior, plus the lumbar support leather seats are top notch. The proportions are perfect - low profile, long hood, enough of a back seat to put stuff in. Millage is 17 city, over 25 if all highway, which is not bad, but who really cares anyway.
trans am ws6 review
Though minor problems have been experienced, such as mass airflow sensor,this car is a joy to own, and even more fun to drive. Reliability has never been an issue,nor has ride quality, as some might think. The ws6 ram air package is also worth it's weight in gold. In summary, I would most definately recommend this car to anyone in the market, and I plan to still have this car for many, many years to come.
Proud American T/A
I previously owned a 1996 Formula but wanted a convertible. Since I loved the Formula, I bought a Trans Am with only 3500 miles on it from a collector. This T/A is even better than the Formula with incredible acceleration and really too much power. The cloth top is easy to maintain and open/close. The ride is fine although I heard the WS6 handling package makes for a stiffer ride. There really is no need for the WS6 unless you are racing the car. The automatic transmission takes you right to the red line so don't bother with the 6-speed unless that is what you prefer. Why anyone would buy a foreign sports car is beyond me. It is a shame the American mindset has turned to foreign ownership.
One sick car
I have had my car for 5 yrs now and it is awesome! I have put all kinds of aftermarket bolt ons on and dyno'd at 379 rwhp. It's fast and has never left me stranded! I've replaced the fuel pump myself within 2 hrs in the driveway and 150 for parts and find most repairs can be done easily and the info is excellent online. Put good shocks/struts on it, lower it, and youll keep up with the current M3 on twisties it handles so well. I have the navy blue metallic w/tan interior and people act like it's a Ferrari no kidding. 7 yrs old and looks like it could have been released this year. Catalytic converters are covered under warranty for 10 yrs or 100,000 miles.
Trans Am fever
I have loved the firebird since the inception in the 1960's. I have a 99' firebird and 01' trans am. I love them both and cannot find a car with the same high performance, race car ready, drive. I cannot think of anything bad to say of the firebird.
