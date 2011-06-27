Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Consumer Reviews

Fun car not reliable daily driver 01 firebird , 10/18/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is fun to drive with like a sports car but with the v6 you don't have to worry about gas. The only problem with this car that I have had so far are strange electrical issues (ex. The headlights flip up and down when using the power locks with the remote?) also has electrical problems after being stored. Still a great convertible for Florida weather Report Abuse

Bird Lover Sticher , 03/12/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Fun car to drive. Always get a lot of compliments on style and color. I have not a problem with this car and it gets great gas milage. Averages 22mpg in everyday use and 27 mpg on trips. Very little wind in the cabin with the top down and can drive in 80 degrees plus with the air on and down to 50 with heat. Best car I have ever owned

cool car mark , 11/07/2015 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my wife a 2001 firebird convertible for our 20th anniversary it had 130,000 miles. this car runs incredible and still looks like it just came out of the showroom we love this car rides great very comfortable to drive on long trips great sound system We love this car so much we are thinking about getting a ws6 now that our kids are out of the house. We recommend this vehicle to anyone who wants a sports car and dosent worry about the price of gas Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Cyn Duh Rella Goes Topless Cyn Duh Rella , 02/10/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Car is my first American Convertible (I know shame, shame on me). Other than getting used to larger gas consumption.. She purrs deeply as she approaches........Lots of Fun!