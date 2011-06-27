Used 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Consumer Reviews

Trans Am WS6 ramairwarrior , 04/04/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The LS1 WS6 Trans Am will get your adrenaline pumping as soon as you sit behind the wheel and turn the key. The Vette Based Aluminum Block V8 will do 0- 60 in 5.1 seconds, break loose into 2nd, and chirp into 3rd consistantly out of the box with no mods. Mustangs dont stand a chance. Interior wise, they could have tried to make it stand out from the other pontiacs. The guages and radios really dont differ from the bonneville or grand prix. However, the Prado leather seating is very comfortable and easy on the back. I would defienaty put the T-Top shades on for hot summer weather. All in all this is the hottest looking vehicle out. Report Abuse

4 Years in Germany @ 163.2 mph Zebranapper , 01/26/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful These cars are amazing. I moved to Germany in Dec 2000. Was there until Jan 05 and I had 6 miles (10 kilometers) of Autobahn everyday @163.2 miles per hour (except in the rain I slowed to 120 mph) which is where the STOCK rev limiter kicks in (5th Gear 5750 rpm) Then drop it in 6th the car slows to 150 mph at 3700 rpm. At 110 miles per hour I got 26 Miles per gallon on a 300 mile trip. For $28,000 new you still can't beat me for the bang for $. I am returning to Germany this Spring for 4 more years (maybe more if I can retire there) of exquisite experiences of running down the autobahn at small aircraft velocities and still get reasonable gas mileage. Minor mods make this and excellent "Bahn Burner Report Abuse

Find of a lifetime Zabo , 07/18/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Found my 'bird neglected but with extremely low mileage at a Ford dealership for a good price. While I was more of a Camaro guy myself this car made me a convert right quick. For a 10 year old F-Body this car does show it's age in some places, but still looks, feels, and arguably quite relevant in today's day and age. Granted the mileage isn't even a shadow compared to newer cars but you have to ask "Self, why did I buy it?" However, I will say that if you want more than stock; be prepared to turn this car from stocker to rocker as in it's stock form this car is already stretching it's limits. But since when did anyone buy a muscle car and keep it stock? Report Abuse

2000 WS6 Dr. Ned , 09/10/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 2000 WS6 is the 3rd Pontiac I've owned in a row. The car handles like a dream, it was purchased used with the skip shift eliminator already installed, along with 4.11s for the gears. The only problem I've had is tearing through the teeth on the pinion. The stock GM 10-bolt rear axle just cannot handle over 350HP. Stock the car is 340, so any modifications and you will most likely have axle problems. Next upgrade, SLP 12-Bolt. Report Abuse