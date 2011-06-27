Used 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Consumer Reviews
Trans Am WS6
The LS1 WS6 Trans Am will get your adrenaline pumping as soon as you sit behind the wheel and turn the key. The Vette Based Aluminum Block V8 will do 0- 60 in 5.1 seconds, break loose into 2nd, and chirp into 3rd consistantly out of the box with no mods. Mustangs dont stand a chance. Interior wise, they could have tried to make it stand out from the other pontiacs. The guages and radios really dont differ from the bonneville or grand prix. However, the Prado leather seating is very comfortable and easy on the back. I would defienaty put the T-Top shades on for hot summer weather. All in all this is the hottest looking vehicle out.
4 Years in Germany @ 163.2 mph
These cars are amazing. I moved to Germany in Dec 2000. Was there until Jan 05 and I had 6 miles (10 kilometers) of Autobahn everyday @163.2 miles per hour (except in the rain I slowed to 120 mph) which is where the STOCK rev limiter kicks in (5th Gear 5750 rpm) Then drop it in 6th the car slows to 150 mph at 3700 rpm. At 110 miles per hour I got 26 Miles per gallon on a 300 mile trip. For $28,000 new you still can't beat me for the bang for $. I am returning to Germany this Spring for 4 more years (maybe more if I can retire there) of exquisite experiences of running down the autobahn at small aircraft velocities and still get reasonable gas mileage. Minor mods make this and excellent "Bahn Burner
Find of a lifetime
Found my 'bird neglected but with extremely low mileage at a Ford dealership for a good price. While I was more of a Camaro guy myself this car made me a convert right quick. For a 10 year old F-Body this car does show it's age in some places, but still looks, feels, and arguably quite relevant in today's day and age. Granted the mileage isn't even a shadow compared to newer cars but you have to ask "Self, why did I buy it?" However, I will say that if you want more than stock; be prepared to turn this car from stocker to rocker as in it's stock form this car is already stretching it's limits. But since when did anyone buy a muscle car and keep it stock?
2000 WS6
My 2000 WS6 is the 3rd Pontiac I've owned in a row. The car handles like a dream, it was purchased used with the skip shift eliminator already installed, along with 4.11s for the gears. The only problem I've had is tearing through the teeth on the pinion. The stock GM 10-bolt rear axle just cannot handle over 350HP. Stock the car is 340, so any modifications and you will most likely have axle problems. Next upgrade, SLP 12-Bolt.
2000 WS6 Ram Air Trans Am
Brings a smile everytime you look at it and drive it. Power and comfort with leather interior and 325 horspower. 500 watt monsson stereo with 12 disc changer and t-tops means nothing else comes close to driving enjoyment. Ignore automotive journalists who write poor reviews. This car is for people who enjoy driving, not over the hill automobile writers who's bones creak if they are not sitting in a BMW.
Sponsored cars related to the Firebird
Related Used 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner