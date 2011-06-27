  1. Home
Used 1996 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Consumer Reviews

4.7
9 reviews
1996 Trans Am WS6

NineSixWS6, 01/10/2004
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have a 96 TA with the WS6 package. I would reccomend the package to anyone considering the car. The hood, with the rims and exhaust give the car a much more aggressive look/sound along with increased performance and handling. It's a fun car with a good amount of power to keep up with many cars that are a lot more than it's price. No real complaints about it so far after over a year.

Fun car. Not reliable at all

transamlady, 03/14/2011
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is a fun car to drive, Without a doubt! Love the design and overall look of the car. But the car is not very reliable. This cars makes a bad daily driver. It's not good on gas and a lot of stuff brakes on it. I had this car for almost 2 years and had problems the whole time. The transmission died on it at 125k and the motor fried up at about 135k .... The rear is still good (original rear now with 136k) I had this car towed twice... Once for the opti spark and another time for the motor (when it seized) If you decide to buy one. Spend a little more and get a nice clean one with low miles that was taken car of. this cars are very fickle. Prepare to spend lots of money on repairs!

GM masterpiece

NUNPUNCHER, 06/24/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

If you are going to buy one of these cars and plan on having a fast fun modded car, buy one that has a 6 spd and ws 6 package. Your life will be easier. Mine is an auto and I kicked myself after putting headers, 4.10 gears, full exhaust, 52 mm throttle body, bigger cam, basically put nuts in the motor. Now I can't drive it on the freeway due to the gears. Other than that I love it and wouldn't sell it for anything but a 6 spd ha ha. The only problem I've had was the fuel pump. I got 25 mpg around town before mods now it's more like 18, but that's the price you pay for power. Don't waste your hard earned money on a slow mustang. They are garbage and you'll be smoked by the red dragon.

my 1996 trans am

ironchris03, 11/19/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

a great car all around

Top bang for the buck!

J-Rock, 03/12/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

WOW - what a car. To cut to the chase, if you can find one of these vehicles that hasn't been flogged to death by a snot-nosed kid and was properly maintained, it's an absolute bargain. For about the cost of a new Yugo back in '86 you can have Corvette level performance and handling, and in my opinion - exceptional looks (I prefer the T/A to the Vette of a similar vintage). Sure the ride is somewhat stiff, the plastics are typical GM, exterior panel fit varies wildly, and fuel economy suffers because it's soooo much fun to rip to 6,000 rpm on occasion, but who cares - you'll smile every time you drive it, and that is a quality that's hard to put a price tag on. LT1 engine is phenomenal!!

Research Similar Vehicles