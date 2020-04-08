Used 1996 Pontiac Firebird for Sale Near Me

54 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Firebird Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 54 listings
  • 1996 Pontiac Firebird
    used

    1996 Pontiac Firebird

    43,415 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 1996 Pontiac Firebird
    used

    1996 Pontiac Firebird

    205,930 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,989

    Details
  • 1995 Pontiac Firebird Formula
    used

    1995 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    3,645 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,900

    Details
  • 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    12,708 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,900

    Details
  • 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    47,284 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

    Details
  • 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    44,923 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,395

    Details
  • 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    88,210 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,797

    Details
  • 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    106,365 miles
    Title issue, 9 Owners, Lease

    $7,500

    Details
  • 1995 Pontiac Firebird
    used

    1995 Pontiac Firebird

    48,882 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,468

    Details
  • 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    83,264 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    78,445 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

    Details
  • 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    70,105 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,977

    Details
  • 1997 Pontiac Firebird
    used

    1997 Pontiac Firebird

    104,510 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,500

    Details
  • 1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula
    used

    1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    4,954 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,333

    Details
  • 1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula
    used

    1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    33,538 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,988

    Details
  • 1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula
    used

    1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    106,347 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,498

    Details
  • 1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula
    used

    1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    53,505 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    118,189 miles
    1 Accident, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Firebird searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 54 listings
  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Firebird
  4. Used 1996 Pontiac Firebird

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Firebird

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Firebird
Overall Consumer Rating
4.736 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (3%)
1996 Trans Am WS6
NineSixWS6,01/10/2004
I have a 96 TA with the WS6 package. I would reccomend the package to anyone considering the car. The hood, with the rims and exhaust give the car a much more aggressive look/sound along with increased performance and handling. It's a fun car with a good amount of power to keep up with many cars that are a lot more than it's price. No real complaints about it so far after over a year.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Pontiac
Firebird
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to