Used 1996 Pontiac Firebird Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Dont know.

Hot Momma, 01/05/2003
I have owned this car for a while now and it is awesome. It is liked by teenagers and adults as well. Everyone always has something nice to say about the car. The gas mileage is great! I just hate the air bags system.

Love this Car

MiamiSuzanne, 08/07/2002
I have had this car for 7 years & I ordered it in July 1995. I have driven it 3 times up to NJ and back. My Labrador Retriever is comfortable in it. I use it at Home Depot to transport shrubs, plywood, etc. I have not had any problems with it. Just minor things that any car would have. Mine has the Traction Control in it & is a great option have when driving in bad weather. My t-tops are fun and easy to take off & on.

Firebird of Paradise

CamaroFan13r, 10/03/2009
I am the former owner of a 1996 Pontiac Firebird, with the 3800 V6 engine. I miss my car. I was constrained by necessity to sell her in Feb. 2009. But for ten years, this car served me well. The V6 engine had good performance, with 200HP and 225 lb/ft of torque. But what really impressed me was the reliability of the car. I have owned other Camaros and Firebirds in the past. I love these cars, but they are generally not well known for their reliability. But my 96 Firebird was rock solid reliable. The 3800 GM V6 motors are excellent. The fuel economy wasn't top notch (in fact, I think that the LT1 engines were more fuel efficient), but the car was fun to own and drive. I miss it!

Nice Car

Craig, 08/19/2008
I traded my 1970 El Camino for this 1996 firebird with the LT1 motor in it. The guy before me put on hooker headers, Flow masters, cold air flow, lowered the rear end, put 6 way springs in the front end. This car is a rocket ship! It will blow any stock V8 away. Plus it looks nice and rides like a new car.

love my car

jjolin94, 01/28/2013
i love my 96 formula it has 3:73 gears hurst throwshifter cold air intake front line lock and all around a very sound car. i have a question tho, if any of u can help there is a squeaking noise comming from the front end that i cnt figure out i dont no if its common or not if u can help it would be great. and another thing is there any other way to increase the horse power of this fire breathing beast it already has freekesh power but i want more of it thanks for the help.

