Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 25th Anniversary Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Love our 25th Anniversary Trans Am

Tom, 03/21/2009
Great car. Always fun to drive. Bought new for my wife - she loved it (but said it took a while to get used to all the looks from others). Very dependable. Surprises others that it does so well in snow. Almost 15 years old and it still attracts "The Look" from people. My son might die if we ever sold it.

