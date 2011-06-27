  1. Home
Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Consumer Reviews

2 reviews
AWSOME CAR

kayla, 04/20/2002
THE EST CAR EVER EASY TO HANDLE LOOKS GREAT OK FEUL ECONOMY GIVE IT A THUMBS UP :)!

My Bluebird runs perfect!

Fire_birdLover87, 11/16/2006
I've had my car for about 11 mos now and the only problem that occurred was the thermostat needed replacing along with the water pump. (If your car overheats try troubleshooting those first.) The car could use better gas mileage, but whatever. I love it and will most likely be the owner of a firebird,trans am, or formula for a while...

