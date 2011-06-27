Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Consumer Reviews

Fire_birdLover87 , 11/16/2006

I've had my car for about 11 mos now and the only problem that occurred was the thermostat needed replacing along with the water pump. (If your car overheats try troubleshooting those first.) The car could use better gas mileage, but whatever. I love it and will most likely be the owner of a firebird,trans am, or formula for a while...