Estimated values
2000 Land Rover Range Rover 4.6 HSE 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,601
|$2,046
|$2,262
|Clean
|$1,461
|$1,866
|$2,069
|Average
|$1,179
|$1,506
|$1,683
|Rough
|$898
|$1,147
|$1,297
Estimated values
2000 Land Rover Range Rover 4.6 Vitesse 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,680
|$2,477
|$2,876
|Clean
|$1,533
|$2,259
|$2,631
|Average
|$1,238
|$1,824
|$2,140
|Rough
|$942
|$1,389
|$1,649
Estimated values
2000 Land Rover Range Rover 4.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,352
|$1,865
|$2,121
|Clean
|$1,233
|$1,701
|$1,940
|Average
|$996
|$1,373
|$1,578
|Rough
|$758
|$1,046
|$1,216
Estimated values
2000 Land Rover Range Rover County 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,940
|$2,325
|$2,508
|Clean
|$1,769
|$2,121
|$2,294
|Average
|$1,429
|$1,712
|$1,866
|Rough
|$1,088
|$1,303
|$1,438