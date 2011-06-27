Estimated values
2000 Lincoln LS V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,138
|$2,292
|$2,921
|Clean
|$1,003
|$2,025
|$2,580
|Average
|$733
|$1,489
|$1,897
|Rough
|$462
|$954
|$1,215
Estimated values
2000 Lincoln LS V8 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,265
|$2,377
|$2,984
|Clean
|$1,115
|$2,099
|$2,635
|Average
|$815
|$1,544
|$1,938
|Rough
|$514
|$989
|$1,241