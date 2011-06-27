Used 2002 Pontiac Bonneville Sedan Consumer Reviews

bad situation streetside56 , 01/26/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful we have a 2002 bonneville sle its the best car my dad has owned but recently we have had some major problems. first off it started shifting hard we thought nothing of it until it started jerking when you accelerate. a little after that it started dying at street lights in the middle of traffic.we have replaced the coil packs and everything any help would be greatly appreciated. Report Abuse

Driving Excitement Dan , 07/07/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought used. Had the usual problems with leaking door, intermittent steering shaft noise, and now rear passenger window regulator. No other maintenance problems. Pontiac delivers is Driving excitement promise. I get 28 MPG hwy and 18 MPG city with a Supercharged V6 awesome. This car makes me feel like I'm driving a luxury car with all the extras of a sports car. The interior is simple and pleasing to look at. The full power seats are extremely comfortable for long drives. I get at least 2 compliments on the looks of this car every day. Large spacious trunk. Smooth ride. Built in trunk tire inflater is great to have. Aggressive acceleration and handling. Best SPORT luxury sedan for the price. Report Abuse

Amazing Car! Anonymous , 12/06/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my 2002 Pontiac Bonneville a few months ago, and absolutley love it. I owned a '91 Bonneville before, and was very suprised at how reliable the car was even with it's old age. I expected nothing less from my new one, and found that it is just as reliable. It is a very smooth and comfortable ride. The car's V6 3800 engine gives it the kick one would expect, while maintaining that level of comfort that is needed for long car trips. It is a larger car, so as you could expect, it does not get the greatest gas milage. Like any car, it does have a few issues such as the leaky doors and trunk, the poping noice in the steering, and noicy exhaust. Other than that, it is an amazing car! Report Abuse

Let Pontiac deal with this crap miket , 10/11/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased this car in October 2003 with 19,000 miles on it. It now has 64,000, and I've had nothing but problems. The reason for buying the car was that I wanted a large vehicle that didn't look like an "Old man's" car, and the fact that my uncle owned two Bonneville's previously with little or no mechanical problems. Much to my dissapointment, this car has failed me miserably. The first year wasn't too bad, because it was still under warranty. I've always had a steering problem, with a slight knocking sound and "bump" felt when turning. This has graduated to a whining noise. Replaced the trans 3 months ago. I could go on, but to hell with GM - tried Ford; looks like foreign now! Report Abuse