Used 2000 Pontiac Bonneville Sedan Consumer Reviews
Looks can be deceiving!
I love the looks of this car, However we have had to replace a lot of "things" on this car, no tire rods were on the car, rackingppion has had to be replaced 4 times, cadlic converter had to be replaced, several items, list to long to mention, in my opinion Pontiac should recall the models from the year 2000, to many "little" problems that have had to be replaced! Also the interior dash panel has had to be replaced because of peeling around the gear shift, radio, etc.
2000 Bonneville
I have used it to travel between WV and FL for 7 years. Excellent gas mileage, reliability and comfort. Absolutely no major problems- no major expenses.
I love my car!
I have had plenty of cars. By far this is the best one. I have a black one with tan leather seats and she rides like a dream. Great on gas but only thing is I've had problems with the back rear left side window. The gas hand floats real bad. Other than that she is perfect. I highly suggest anyone buy one.
Great Car
This was my third Bonnie after driving my `96 to 309,500 miles we decided to get another. I won't hit that on this one not because it won't go, but because I for what ever reason didn't drive as much. My wife drives them the first 4 years then I take them over. My `04 is coming to me to drive the heck out of it. It is well worth the money and quality is great. I am sad they don't make them anymore. I think I will have to buy a Buick now.
Best Car I have owned
I have a 2000 Bonne SSEi in dark red with about 97K miles on it. It still is an excellent car a lot of fun to drive. It performs like it was still new. If I were to ever fall in love with an inanimate object, this would be the one.
