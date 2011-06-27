Used 1995 Pontiac Bonneville Sedan Consumer Reviews
me bonne lass
The car overall is a gem, it's older so i obviously expect repairs. Think of it this way get a newer car that looks ordinary and is basic or get an older car and spend a little money to make good as new and it'll be different in so many ways compared to the new ordinary ones. overall very solid, always getting compliments on it.
Good car
Bought this car 6 years ago with 50000 miles on it. Runs like a dream. Replaced motor at 90000 miles not because the motor was bad but because the intake manifold line busted and leaked all over the motor. Would recommend anyone who had this vehicle to replace the original intake manifold line.
'95 Pontiac Bonneville
This car is in excellent condition and has spent theworse winter months in a garage. A real great driving experience and much fun to drive. It has most of the bells and whistles.
2nd one I have owned, 1st one 1992
I think that this is a great car all around. To me comfort is right in sink with reliability. The two in mind you cant go wrong. And these cars are afordable. Maintenence is afordable.
out to pasture
It is with great woe I announce the retirement of my beloved Bonne.I've had hrs of enjoyment & reliability.Bought new.Drivers window mechanism replaced 3xs.Ignition switch replaced at 20,000 & again at 130,000. Center cup holder broke about 10,000. Sunglass holder broke at 100,000. Smooth quiet ride, wonderful climate control, excellent handling. Even w/meticulous maintenance, engine blew 120,000. Replaced w/rebuilt & hasn't been the same since. Regrettably,I must trade her as I have moved & need a 4x4 for the hard winters.I would buy another in a heartbeat.I will truly this car.Thanks Pontiac,it has been a GREAT ride!
Sponsored cars related to the Bonneville
Related Used 1995 Pontiac Bonneville Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner