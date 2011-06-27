  1. Home
Used 1995 Pontiac Bonneville Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.5
40 reviews
me bonne lass

lionel, 04/13/2010
139263 of 139263 people found this review helpful

The car overall is a gem, it's older so i obviously expect repairs. Think of it this way get a newer car that looks ordinary and is basic or get an older car and spend a little money to make good as new and it'll be different in so many ways compared to the new ordinary ones. overall very solid, always getting compliments on it.

Good car

April, 04/03/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought this car 6 years ago with 50000 miles on it. Runs like a dream. Replaced motor at 90000 miles not because the motor was bad but because the intake manifold line busted and leaked all over the motor. Would recommend anyone who had this vehicle to replace the original intake manifold line.

'95 Pontiac Bonneville

tony C., 08/22/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car is in excellent condition and has spent theworse winter months in a garage. A real great driving experience and much fun to drive. It has most of the bells and whistles.

2nd one I have owned, 1st one 1992

lana_barcelos, 09/24/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I think that this is a great car all around. To me comfort is right in sink with reliability. The two in mind you cant go wrong. And these cars are afordable. Maintenence is afordable.

out to pasture

idlework, 08/11/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

It is with great woe I announce the retirement of my beloved Bonne.I've had hrs of enjoyment & reliability.Bought new.Drivers window mechanism replaced 3xs.Ignition switch replaced at 20,000 & again at 130,000. Center cup holder broke about 10,000. Sunglass holder broke at 100,000. Smooth quiet ride, wonderful climate control, excellent handling. Even w/meticulous maintenance, engine blew 120,000. Replaced w/rebuilt & hasn't been the same since. Regrettably,I must trade her as I have moved & need a 4x4 for the hard winters.I would buy another in a heartbeat.I will truly this car.Thanks Pontiac,it has been a GREAT ride!

