Used 1992 Pontiac Bonneville Sedan Consumer Reviews
400,000 Mile Bonneville
I purchased this 1992 Bonneville from my brother-in-law,who purchased it new. My wife still drives this car every day to and from work. It now has 407,000 miles on it. I had the transmission rebuilt at 375,000 miles. Never been inside the engine. Has had 3 radiators, 4 A/C compressors, 4 alternators, and other minor things. Still runs great, plenty of power, still handles well. My wife says that she intends to get at least 500,000 miles out of it before she gets herself another car. This has been a very good car for us. Thanks, Pontiac.
my first car
i have had my bonneville since my 16th birthday and it is an extremely reliable vehicle. built like a mini tank. i have put a rebuilt tranny, radiator, brand new ac compressor and accum, all new brakes and tires. but the engine wont give out. it has 180k and still going strong. I love this car and would definitely buy another. When the engine does give out i plan to rebuilt the car from head to toe and use it as a classic show car by 2020.
The Pontiac Bonneville SSEi Supercharged
I've owned a 1992 Bonneville SEEi Supercharged for about 8 years now. I recieved the vehicle with only 32000km on it. It is now running just as strong at 245000km. Over-all the car has been trouble free. I have every option in my Bonneville except for the power moonroof and CD player. It is painted in Dark Forest Green with tan leather heated seats. This car has been used in almost every situation possible; It at one time or another was used as a family car, sport car, trailoring vehicle and used in my wedding. This is one of the best investment I have ever made for an automobile and encourage anyone to purchase one.
Love it!!
This was my first car. I absolutley loved it. The pick-up in my car was infamous around my area. I really enjoyed the way the car handled. After nine or 10 years, it began to show its age, but it was still able to keep up.
great
i bought my car a lil while ago and it needed a little work. so far i have replaced the fuel pump, ignition moduel, coils, cranksensor, brake lines, and rear wheel bearings last owner didnt take car of this car at all but now that ive given a little tlc shes running beutifully and all in all shes a great car i recomend them for anyone.
Sponsored cars related to the Bonneville
Related Used 1992 Pontiac Bonneville Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner