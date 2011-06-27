Used 1992 Pontiac Bonneville for Sale

  • $4,777

    1994 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi

    137,500 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Central Autos - Castle Rock / Colorado

    1994 Pontiac Bonneville 137k miles good running car.  Call 303-688-8355

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1994 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2HZ5215R4205240
    Stock: 205240
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $1,495

    1994 Pontiac Bonneville SSE

    150,394 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Batavia Auto Mart - Batavia / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1994 Pontiac Bonneville SSE.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2HX52L8R4240037
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,995

    1997 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    105,425 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    High Quality Imports - Burlington / New Jersey

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Bonneville SE.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2HX52K5VH272079
    Stock: 272079
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,400

    1999 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    107,126 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Karl Tyler's Beaverhead Motors - Dillon / Montana

    : Non-Smoker vehicle, PRICED TO MOVE $400 below Kelley Blue Book! EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! WHY BUY FROM US: Community Driven & Exclusive Home of the Lifetime Powertrain Warranty! VEHICLE REVIEWS: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. Pricing analysis performed on 8/11/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Pontiac Bonneville SE.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2HX52KXXH243132
    Stock: 20P37
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-29-2020

  • $975

    1999 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    222,753 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa

    Photos taken at time of trade-in. More pictures to follow after full detail is complete., Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,Four Wheel ABS,Front Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V6 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Gas,Auto Delay Off,-,Power Locks,Vanity Mirrors,Fold Down Rear Seat,Tilt Steering Wheel,Power Steering,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Compact Spare Tire,Wheel Covers,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Pontiac Bonneville SE.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2HX52KXXH223642
    Stock: 24698ZB
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-29-2020

  • $2,942

    2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    173,306 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Community Motor Buick Chevrolet - Cedar Falls / Iowa

    This Pontiac Bonneville has great equipment and many features including, 4-Speed Automatic. Dark Bronzemist Metallic 2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE FWD 4D Sedan 3.8L V6 Series II 19/30 City/Highway MPG Come see why more people choose our Community!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2HX54K5Y4224638
    Stock: T17627D
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2020

  • $2,600

    2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    196,603 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    I-Cey Cars - Aiken / South Carolina

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2HX54K3Y4209667
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $2,990

    2000 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi

    263,086 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mankato Chevrolet - Mankato / Minnesota

    * 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $2,990 * * Check out this 2000 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi * * 2000 ** Pontiac * * Bonneville * This 2000 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi might just be the sedan you've been looking for. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. Reduce drag with the rear spoiler. Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive. We have been voted Mankato's #1 place to purchase a New or Used Car since 2013. We are the most positive reviewed dealer in the area. Our mission statement is simple: To be so effective we are able to be helpful to others. Call or stop by today and see the difference. Nice! Just Ask Around.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2HZ5413Y4281289
    Stock: 6865NB
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-23-2020

  • $1,650

    2001 Pontiac Bonneville SLE

    248,844 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Hwy 47 Auto Sales - St Francis / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Bonneville SLE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2HY54K814292998
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,490Great Deal | $1,109 below market

    2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    106,057 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kolar Toyota - Duluth / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2HX52KX5U129345
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $1,900Good Deal | $207 below market

    2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    206,994 miles
    Delivery available*

    Edwards Mitsubishi Bellevue - Bellevue / Nebraska

    4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Remote keyless entry. Price, Protection, Peace Of Mind! It Pays To Make The Drive! 808 Alberta Ave Bellevue, Ne 402-738-3800 edwardsmitsubishibellevue.com. 2005 Pontiac Bonneville Liquid Silver Metallic SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Recent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2HX52K15U109193
    Stock: ZMB1581A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $5,495Fair Deal

    2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    79,939 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio

    ***ONLY 79,000 MILES*** THIS 2005 PONTIAC BONNEVILLE SE IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION IN AND OUT! INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY! BEAUTIFUL TAUPE INTERIOR! CD PLAYER/ CASSETTE PLAYER! HURRY IN, THIS GREAT DEAL WON'T LAST LONG! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE VISIT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK, OR TROY! *WARRANTY INCLUDED AT ASKING PRICE!*

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2HX52K35U211014
    Stock: 14463
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,200

    2003 Pontiac Bonneville SLE

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Headers Auto Sales - Mishawaka / Indiana

    Headers Auto Sales always has 100 cars for $3500 or less and 50 cars for $2000 or less. Headers also has a huge selection of quality used vehicles from $5000 to $15000. We offer easy financing for all credit situations bad credit financing is NO PROBLEM! That is what makes us the best place in michiana to buy your next pre owned car truck or SUV. Check out all of our inventory at HeadersAuto.com or stop in and see us at 1530 E McKinley Ave. Mishawaka Indiana.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Bonneville SLE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2HY52K734168632
    Stock: 20-694
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,358Fair Deal

    2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    98,842 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah

    7 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE / 30 DAY EXCHANGE on eligible pre-owned vehicles. One Low Upfront Price... no haggle, no hassle! 2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE, 4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Liquid Silver Metallic, Dark Pewter Cloth. 20/29 City/Highway MPG Tooele Motor Company - A New Company, A New Philosophy OUR 7 BRAND PROMISES: - One Low Price, Plain & Simple Always - Relaxed Shopping Experience - Financial Solutions for Today and Your Future - Real Cash Value for your Trade - The Right Vehicles at the Right Time - You Cant Buy the Wrong Vehicle - Dependable Service to Meet Your Needs Non-Commissioned Professional Sales Staff, so you can expect a no-pressure, relaxed car buying experience from start to finish. Actual price may differ for various reasons, including but not limited to, manufacturer eligibility requirements, manufacturer rebates, special limited time offers, and dealer incentives. Listed price for the vehicle does not include government fees, taxes, $297.50 document fee, title and licensing fees. All prices, specifications and are availability subject to change. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on our website, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors. Always contact dealer for most current information.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2HX52K65U120156
    Stock: D1355C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $5,995

    2004 Pontiac Bonneville SLE

    157,624 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia

    2004 PONTIAC BONNEVILLE SLE 3.8L V6 AUTOMATIC NICE CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR ZERO ACCIDENTS STOP BY AND TEST DRIVE THIS OLDER LOW MILES FOR THIS YEAR MODEL HURRY IN TODAY DO NOT MISS OUT 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Bonneville SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2HY54K34U210342
    Stock: 5540
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 10-18-2018

  • $2,850

    2002 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    153,863 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    International Honda - Sheboygan / Wisconsin

    PRE AUCTION SPECIAL!!! SOLD AS IS. AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC FOR A LIMITED TIME BEFORE IT'S SENT TO AUCTION.Bonneville SE, 4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 SFI Series II, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Granite Metallic, Dark Pewter Cloth, 6 Speaker Sound System, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat, Driver & Passenger Heated Seats, Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Full Feature Theft-Deterrent System, Heat and Seat Package, Power Mirrors, Rear Deck Spoiler, Remote Keyless Entry System, SE Base Equipment Group, Trunk Storage Net.2002 Pontiac Bonneville Granite Metallic

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Bonneville SE with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2HX54K024149029
    Stock: 3429667B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $2,800

    2003 Pontiac Bonneville SLE

    173,913 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    International Honda - Sheboygan / Wisconsin

    PRE AUCTION SPECIAL!!! SOLD AS IS. AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC FOR A LIMITED TIME BEFORE IT'S SENT TO AUCTION.Bonneville SLE, 4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Sport Red Metallic, Taupe w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim.2003 Pontiac Bonneville Sport Red Metallic

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Bonneville SLE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2HY52KX34181021
    Stock: S017066A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-20-2020

  • $4,999

    2002 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi

    140,617 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois

    This 2002 Pontiac Bonneville 4dr 4dr Sedan SSEi features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Body Side Moldings, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heads Up Display, OnStar, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heads up display, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G2HZ541024188821
    Stock: YC-188821
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-21-2020

