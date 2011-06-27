Used 2004 Pontiac Aztek for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $3,999
2005 Pontiac Aztek Base207,065 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Browning Chevrolet GMC - Eminence / Kentucky
Vehicle InformationVIN:3G7DA03E75S527280Model:2BK46-2005PONTIAC AZTEK FWDService Contract:NoBranded Title:NoWarranty Block:NoPDI Status:NoOrder Type:50Field Actions:0OpenVehicle BuildModel:2BK46-2005PONTIAC AZTEK FWDOrder Number:HMMX7FGross Vehicle Weight:2287Build Date:10/14/2004Build Plant:SOption Codes*IVH is not the definitive source of GM Vehicle RPO information and is intended for service reference only. Should there be any questions about the vehicle's original build or RPO information please refer to the original vehicle invoice or window sticker.14B -DARK GRAY14I -DARK GRAY1SB -FWD OPTION PACKAGE 1SB: * 3.4 LITER 3400 SFI V6 ENGINE * 4 SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION * RECONFIG CARGO NET SYSTEM * 16' CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS * CRUISE CONTROL * DEEP TINT WINDOW REAR DOORS * CONSOLE/COOLER *FLOOR MATS1SZ -OPTION PACKAGEDISCOUNT50U -SUMMIT WHITE6AT -COMPONENT FRT LH COMPUT SEL SUS7AT -COMPONENT FRT RH COMPUT SEL SUS8NH -COMPONENT RR LH COMPUT SEL SUS9NH -COMPONENT RR RH COMPUT SEL SUSA15 -DEEP TINT WINDOW REAR DOORSAK5 -DUAL FRONTAL AIR BAGSAP9 -CARGO NETAQ2 -RECONFIGURABLE CARGO NET SYSTEMAR9 -SEAT FRT BKT DELUXEB34 -MATS CARPET FRONT FLOORB35 -MATS CARPET REAR FLOORB8R -VEHICLE GM PROD WEEK 42C60 -AIR CONDITIONING CUSTOMC6X -GVW RATING 5037 LBS.D07 -CONSOLE/COOLERDG7 -DUAL POWER SPORT MIRRORSDL5 -DECALROADSIDE SERVICEFE1 -SUSPENSION SYSTEM SOFTFE9 -50-STATE EMISSIONSFR9 -AXLE RATIO 3.29GQ1 -AXLE RATIO STDIPB -TRIM INTERIOR DESIGNJ41 -BRAKES POWER FRONT DISCJJA -PT DRESS SUBASSEMBLY INSTALLEDK34 -CRUISE CONTROLK68 -GENERATOR 105 AMPLA1 -3.4 LITER 3400 SFI V6 ENGINEM15 -TRANSMISSION AUTOMATIC 4-SPEEDMX0 -4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSIONN36 -STEERING WHEEL4-SPOKE SPORTNT9 -FEDERAL EMISSION SYSTEMNX5 -16' CAST ALUMINUM WHEELQRD -P215/70R16 TIRESR6F -IDENTIFY B CODE USERSSAL -RAMOS ARIZPE MEXICO PLANT CODEU1P -AM/FM RADIO W/CD & EQUALIZERU76 -WINDSHIELD RADIO ANTENNAU96 -6 SPEAKER SYSTEMUH8 -CLUSTER-COOL TEMPTRIP ODOM TACHV2G -CREDIT IN LIEU OF FUELV73 -VEHICLECERTIFICATIONU.S.YB6 -BASE AXLEYD5 -BASE FRONT SPRINGYD6 -BASE REAR SPRINGY Visit Browning Chevrolet online at www.thinkgm.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 1-800-THINKGM today to schedule your test drive. 'BE FEE FREE' . No Doc prep Admin Get Ready No Fees ever.. No surprises. Family owned for over 50 years. Come see why we have so many repeat customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Aztek with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G7DA03E75S527280
Stock: A1968B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-15-2016
- New Listing$2,500
2003 Pontiac Aztek Base112,682 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Todd Wenzel Buick GMC of Westland - Westland / Michigan
'Wholesale to the Public' offers consumers the ability to purchase a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. The vehicle is likely to have mechanical and body issues/defects. All vehicles sold as 'Wholesale to the Public' are sold AS-IS; meaning there is no expressed or implied warranty toward the condition of the vehicle. 'AS-IS' applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the vehicle. The cost for any and all repairs on AS-IS vehicles falls to the responsibility of the purchaser of the vehicle. Todd Wenzel Buick/GMC is not liable for any repairs or the condition of any vehicle listed as 'Wholesale to the Public.' CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Maple Red Metallic 2003 Pontiac Aztek 3.4L V6 SFI. 19/26 City/Highway MPG. When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and you'll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Aztek with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G7DA03E83S554520
Stock: PW90539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- New Listing$4,000
2003 Pontiac Aztek Base149,573 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beardmore Subaru - Bellevue / Nebraska
Recent Arrival! New Price!in Victory Red and Dark Gray Cloth, and low miles, only 149573 miles, priced competitively at $ 5000, Recent Oil Service, Fully Detailed, ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK. 19/26 City/Highway MPG 19/26 City/Highway MPG Located in Bellevue, but serving the greater Omaha areas, including La Vista, Papillion, Millard, Council Bluffs, Lincoln and Plattsmouth. Se Habla Espanol! Need Financing? Come see what the Finance Specialists can do for you. All Apps Accepted. Good Credit, Bad Credit, Not Credit, No Problem.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Aztek with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G7DA03EX3S521180
Stock: 52840A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Price Drop$2,999
2002 Pontiac Aztek Base157,774 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
New Price! Red Tag! Blow out special!!!, 4D Sport Utility, 3.4L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Black, Dark Gray Cloth, 3.29 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Basic Plus Equipment Group, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cruise Control, Deep Tinted Glass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Sliding Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Reconfigurable Cargo Net System, Remote Keyless Entry w/Panic Button, Ridge Cloth Seat Trim, Roof Rack System, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.4L V6 SFI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Aztek with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G7DA03E82S564320
Stock: 6-22740M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- New Listing$3,000
2002 Pontiac Aztek Base173,067 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Graff Chevrolet Okemos - Okemos / Michigan
FREE 2yr/30k maintenance!!! 3.4L V6 engine!!! Autocheck states: One owner on record!!! TINKER A LITTLE; SAVE A LOT!!! *See dealer for details!!! Power windows!!! Power locks!!! Cruise control!!! New In Stock! Here it is!! Don't bother looking for any other SUV!! Move quickly!!! Optional equipment includes: Basic Plus Equipment Group! Call Tricia today for a test drive @ 517-827-5018 or text me at 517-896-9939
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Aztek with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G7DA03E32S605792
Stock: 2S605792A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- Price Drop$2,955
2001 Pontiac Aztek Base195,601 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Midway Cadillac - Kearney / Nebraska
4D Sport Utility, ABS brakes, Illuminated entry. Pewter Metallic 3.4L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD 19/26 City/Highway MPG Located in Kearney NE, and serving the Grand Island areas, including Hastings, Lexington and Holdrege.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Aztek with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G7DA03E21S508355
Stock: X7516B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $2,250
2001 Pontiac Aztek GT210,138 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dondelinger Chevrolet - Baxter / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! **Wholesale4Sale** as-is cars priced cheap before they go to auction** Call for details**, ***GT WITH POWER SUNROOF***, ***BRIGHT RED WITH GRAY***. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/26 City/Highway MPG The flag is up and the coffee is on at Dondelinger Auto Family! For more information please visit us at www.dondelingerauto.com or call 1-218-829-4787.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Aztek GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G7DA03E71S519531
Stock: 68313-3
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $1,200
2001 Pontiac Aztek Base172,815 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2001 Pontiac Aztek 4dr Base Fwd 4dr SUV features a 3.4L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Aztek with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G7DA03E01S516132
Stock: AAW-516132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020