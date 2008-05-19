Used 2005 Pontiac Aztek
- Versatile interior, available all-wheel drive.
- Some cheap interior materials, poor visibility, awkward styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although functional as a minivan/sport-utility crossover, the Aztek's ungainly handling and weak engine make it hard to recommend over more refined wagons and sport-utes.
2005 Highlights
No BS here......I bought my Aztek new in 2005 and currently have 428,000 miles on the original engine and trans. I've replaced hub assemblies often but have it down to a science. I am having a problem with a clunking noise in the front end right now AFTER changing the ball joints, tie rods, struts and CV joints/half shafts. I'm thinking it's time for control arm bushings to get rid of it. This has been the most reliable car I can and will ever own, it's only left me stranded once when the alternator went out......not bad for 428K and 11 years of daily driving.
Our Aztec died in a crash recently and it will be missed. The minivan based design allowed it to be a great snow ski hauler since ski's fit under the seat. Although the spoiler did restrict rear vision - it also appeared to always block the headlights of the car behind us when they were tailgating. It got us everywhere we needed to go. The front seats of all cars are comfortable but the often forgotten rear seat [I guess most parents think it is the kids problem not theirs] was very comfortable for the Aztec. If the look can be ignored, the function is great. Note: some Aztec's inherited all the problems. Find a good one and keep it for life.
I love my 2005 Pontiac Aztek rally edition. I was going to sell it so that I could get something more fuel efficient, but there isn't a SUV that great gas mileage this good and is this smoking hot. I LOVE MY RALLY!!
I can sum up my review briefly...245,000 miles...body very good..0 rust.....original engine, transmission. Reolaced alternator and water pump but these didn't occur until 201,000 miles. This vehicle is hands down the most dependable, fun vehicle I have ever owned. I would buy another without hesitation.
Features & Specs
|Fwd 4dr SUV
3.4L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
|AWD 4dr SUV
3.4L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal
FAQ
Is the Pontiac Aztek a good car?
Is the Pontiac Aztek reliable?
Is the 2005 Pontiac Aztek a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2005 Pontiac Aztek?
The least-expensive 2005 Pontiac Aztek is the 2005 Pontiac Aztek Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,530.
Other versions include:
- Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $21,530
- AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $24,445
What are the different models of Pontiac Aztek?
Used 2005 Pontiac Aztek Overview
The Used 2005 Pontiac Aztek is offered in the following submodels: Aztek SUV. Available styles include Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2005 Pontiac Aztek?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Pontiac Aztek and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Aztek 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Aztek.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Pontiac Aztek and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 Aztek featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
What's a good price for a New 2005 Pontiac Aztek?
Which 2005 Pontiac Azteks are available in my area?
Can't find a new 2005 Pontiac Azteks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Should I lease or buy a 2005 Pontiac Aztek?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
