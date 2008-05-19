  1. Home
2005 Pontiac Aztek

2005 Pontiac Aztek
List Price Estimate
$1,772 - $3,127
Consumer Rating
(63)

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile interior, available all-wheel drive.
  • Some cheap interior materials, poor visibility, awkward styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although functional as a minivan/sport-utility crossover, the Aztek's ungainly handling and weak engine make it hard to recommend over more refined wagons and sport-utes.

2005 Highlights

No major changes for the Aztek.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Pontiac Aztek.

5 star reviews: 68%
4 star reviews: 24%
3 star reviews: 1%
2 star reviews: 5%
1 star reviews: 2%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 63 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Love My Tek
Ric,
Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A)

No BS here......I bought my Aztek new in 2005 and currently have 428,000 miles on the original engine and trans. I've replaced hub assemblies often but have it down to a science. I am having a problem with a clunking noise in the front end right now AFTER changing the ball joints, tie rods, struts and CV joints/half shafts. I'm thinking it's time for control arm bushings to get rid of it. This has been the most reliable car I can and will ever own, it's only left me stranded once when the alternator went out......not bad for 428K and 11 years of daily driving.

4.375 out of 5 stars, Will be missed
ducttapeeng,

Our Aztec died in a crash recently and it will be missed. The minivan based design allowed it to be a great snow ski hauler since ski's fit under the seat. Although the spoiler did restrict rear vision - it also appeared to always block the headlights of the car behind us when they were tailgating. It got us everywhere we needed to go. The front seats of all cars are comfortable but the often forgotten rear seat [I guess most parents think it is the kids problem not theirs] was very comfortable for the Aztec. If the look can be ignored, the function is great. Note: some Aztec's inherited all the problems. Find a good one and keep it for life.

5 out of 5 stars, I love my Rally
2005RalleyedAztek,

I love my 2005 Pontiac Aztek rally edition. I was going to sell it so that I could get something more fuel efficient, but there isn't a SUV that great gas mileage this good and is this smoking hot. I LOVE MY RALLY!!

4.625 out of 5 stars, Pontiac Aztec
Dan,

I can sum up my review briefly...245,000 miles...body very good..0 rust.....original engine, transmission. Reolaced alternator and water pump but these didn't occur until 201,000 miles. This vehicle is hands down the most dependable, fun vehicle I have ever owned. I would buy another without hesitation.

See all 63 reviews

Features & Specs

Fwd 4dr SUV features & specs
Fwd 4dr SUV
3.4L 6cyl 4A
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
AWD 4dr SUV features & specs
AWD 4dr SUV
3.4L 6cyl 4A
MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal

FAQ

Is the Pontiac Aztek a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2005 Aztek both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Pontiac Aztek fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Aztek gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg to 19 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Aztek has 45.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Pontiac Aztek. Learn more

Is the Pontiac Aztek reliable?

To determine whether the Pontiac Aztek is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Aztek. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Aztek's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2005 Pontiac Aztek a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2005 Pontiac Aztek is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2005 Aztek is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2005 Pontiac Aztek?

The least-expensive 2005 Pontiac Aztek is the 2005 Pontiac Aztek Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,530.

Other versions include:

  • Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $21,530
  • AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $24,445
What are the different models of Pontiac Aztek?

If you're interested in the Pontiac Aztek, the next question is, which Aztek model is right for you? Aztek variants include Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A). For a full list of Aztek models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2005 Pontiac Aztek

Used 2005 Pontiac Aztek Overview

The Used 2005 Pontiac Aztek is offered in the following submodels: Aztek SUV. Available styles include Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2005 Pontiac Aztek?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Pontiac Aztek and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Aztek 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Aztek.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Pontiac Aztek and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 Aztek featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

