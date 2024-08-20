- The full-size GMC Yukon gets a complete redesign for 2025.
- A new AT4 Ultimate model joins the range, and the optional diesel engine is now available on all trim levels.
- Denali Ultimate can be had with honkin' 24-inch wheels.
2025 GMC Yukon Ups Its Luxe and Tech Game, Keeps the Diesel Alive
A new AT4 Ultimate trim joins the Yukon lineup
Now that we've seen the updated Chevrolet Tahoe and Cadillac Escalade, it was only a matter time before the third member of General Motors' full-size SUV trio, the GMC Yukon, hit the scene. Introduced this week, the 2025 Yukon certainly makes an entrance, with style that's far more classy and refined than its bro-tastic Chevy sibling. Plus, it's packed with enough luxury and tech to rival the fancy-pants Escalade. Seems like GM might've saved the best for last.
Two ways to go Ultimate
GMC offers super-duper-loaded-up Denali Ultimate versions of its other vehicles, and the 2025 Yukon gets this treatment, too. Here, buyers will be treated to 16-way power-adjustable front seats with heating, cooling and massage; second-row power-reclining captain's chairs; open-pore wood; a 22-speaker Bose stereo; and absolutely massive 24-inch wheels.
Don't need the full-bore luxury treatment? GMC is adding a new AT4 Ultimate trim level to the 2025 Yukon lineup, combining some of the rugged features and design cues of the AT4 with the aforementioned premium touches. Here, the Yukon is fitted with 20-inch wheels, all-terrain tires and a front skid plate, and also comes with a four-corner air suspension, open-pore wood trim and higher-quality leather upholstery.
Lots of space, lots of tech
Generally speaking, the Yukon's interior is exactly what you'd expect: huge, comfortable and full of creature comforts. There's ample room for adults in all three rows of seats, and cargo space is generous — especially if you opt for the longer Yukon XL. How's 144.7 cubic feet behind the front seats sound?
The highlight of the Yukon's cabin is a new 16.8-inch vertically oriented multimedia screen that runs GMC's latest infotainment suite. It's a snap to use, with logically laid-out menus, crisp graphics and large icons. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both integrated, and there are enough redundant hard buttons throughout the interior that you won't constantly be digging through the screen to find every last on/off switch. Rear passengers get in on the digital real estate, too, with an optional 8-inch climate control display.
Of course, the Yukon's absolute best tech feature is Super Cruise, GM's hands-free driving system that'll soon work on roughly 750,000 miles of premapped roads in the United States and Canada. Super Cruise is easily one of our favorite hands-free driving systems and even works while towing. Speaking of which, the 2025 Yukon can tow up to 8,400 pounds.
Three engines
The Yukon's powertrains carry over, and there's good news for fans of GM's Duramax diesel engine. The 3.0-liter diesel inline-six is now available on all versions of the Yukon, where it makes 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque. Considering Cadillac dropped the diesel option for the 2025 Escalade, this is one more win for the Yukon.
GMC's base engine offering is a 5.3-liter V8 with 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. A larger 6.2-liter V8 is optional on the AT4 and standard on the AT4 Ultimate, Denali and Denali Ultimate, churning out 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. All three engines are matched with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Arriving soon
GMC says the 2025 Yukon models will go on sale by the end of 2024, though the diesel-powered versions will come online a bit later. Pricing and official fuel economy data should be announced closer to that time.
Edmunds says
With its good looks, swanky cabin and robust diesel engine, the Yukon might just be our favorite of the GM full-size triplets. We'll let you know for sure after we get some time behind the wheel.