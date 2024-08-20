Lots of space, lots of tech

Generally speaking, the Yukon's interior is exactly what you'd expect: huge, comfortable and full of creature comforts. There's ample room for adults in all three rows of seats, and cargo space is generous — especially if you opt for the longer Yukon XL. How's 144.7 cubic feet behind the front seats sound?

The highlight of the Yukon's cabin is a new 16.8-inch vertically oriented multimedia screen that runs GMC's latest infotainment suite. It's a snap to use, with logically laid-out menus, crisp graphics and large icons. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both integrated, and there are enough redundant hard buttons throughout the interior that you won't constantly be digging through the screen to find every last on/off switch. Rear passengers get in on the digital real estate, too, with an optional 8-inch climate control display.

Of course, the Yukon's absolute best tech feature is Super Cruise, GM's hands-free driving system that'll soon work on roughly 750,000 miles of premapped roads in the United States and Canada. Super Cruise is easily one of our favorite hands-free driving systems and even works while towing. Speaking of which, the 2025 Yukon can tow up to 8,400 pounds.