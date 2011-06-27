Used 1995 Plymouth Voyager Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1995 Voyager
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG201919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg18/22 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/460.0 mi.360.0/440.0 mi.340.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG201919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm173 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm173 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.41.0 ft.41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Measurements
Length178.1 in.178.1 in.178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1750 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3305 lbs.3305 lbs.3305 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.3 cu.ft.11.3 cu.ft.11.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.5.7 in.5.7 in.
Height66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.112.3 in.112.3 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno36 cu.ft.36 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Poppy Red
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
