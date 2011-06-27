Used 1993 Plymouth Voyager Consumer Reviews

Great deal Sergio , 08/23/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love my little voyager! I paid 600 bucks and it is worthy of each one. never let me down or let me on street. I highly recommend this van. Cheap and reliable transportation for my family. it is not a beautiful van but for 600 bucks it bring us from TX to CT without problems. Report Abuse

WONDERFUL DEAL nicks , 08/11/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful BOUGHT THIS VAN AS AN EXTRA FOR THE FAMILY, WE NOW DRIVE IT AS THE PRIMARY ONE. IT HAS 114,000 MILES ON IT AND NEVER GIVES A BIT OF TROUBLE. PLENTY OF ROOM FOR OUR FAMILY OF FIVE WITH GOOD GAS MILAGE. THIS VAN WAS A GREAT BUY FOR US. STRONGLY RECOMEND IT.

Most reliable vehicle I ever owned!! pwhatley , 07/22/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this van in 1996 with 83K miles on it. It now has 190,000K on it.This van hasn't ever broken down on us in 7 years!!(knock on wood) We put it in the shop once and that was to get the timing belt changed. The original alternator was just replaced a couple months ago!! My wife wants a newer van,but I hate to get rid of this one!! Would recommend this van to anyone!!

Not much here. Justin , 10/30/2002 0 of 2 people found this review helpful Not a real relible van at all it's engine starts making sounds at abuot 25,000 miles and transmision goes out at 100,000.