Used 1993 Plymouth Voyager Consumer Reviews

4.0
10 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,252 - $2,178
Great deal

Sergio, 08/23/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I love my little voyager! I paid 600 bucks and it is worthy of each one. never let me down or let me on street. I highly recommend this van. Cheap and reliable transportation for my family. it is not a beautiful van but for 600 bucks it bring us from TX to CT without problems.

WONDERFUL DEAL

nicks, 08/11/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

BOUGHT THIS VAN AS AN EXTRA FOR THE FAMILY, WE NOW DRIVE IT AS THE PRIMARY ONE. IT HAS 114,000 MILES ON IT AND NEVER GIVES A BIT OF TROUBLE. PLENTY OF ROOM FOR OUR FAMILY OF FIVE WITH GOOD GAS MILAGE. THIS VAN WAS A GREAT BUY FOR US. STRONGLY RECOMEND IT.

Most reliable vehicle I ever owned!!

pwhatley, 07/22/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this van in 1996 with 83K miles on it. It now has 190,000K on it.This van hasn't ever broken down on us in 7 years!!(knock on wood) We put it in the shop once and that was to get the timing belt changed. The original alternator was just replaced a couple months ago!! My wife wants a newer van,but I hate to get rid of this one!! Would recommend this van to anyone!!

Not much here.

Justin , 10/30/2002
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

Not a real relible van at all it's engine starts making sounds at abuot 25,000 miles and transmision goes out at 100,000.

93 Grand Voyager, one owner 13 years

D. Toombs, 03/10/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This vehicle was the second Voyager we have owned. Our first was a 1985 which was also purchased new. Presently, we have 316,000 km. on the van. The 3.0 engine has seen two water pumps, two timing belts and routine spark plugs, air filtres etc. The three speed tranny died at 70,000 km and an independent garage diagnosed the problem. The dealer had installed an auxilliary cooler at my request. It was installed in tandem with the cooler in the radiator. This slowed the flow of the fluid to a crawl and the works plugged up. Lesson learned. I now change the fluid myself every 50,000 KM and it is fine. The other secrets are 1.oil and filtre every 5,000 km and anti-freeze flush/change 50,000 km.

