  • $2,499

    1999 Plymouth Voyager SE

    180,793 miles
    Delivery available*

    Wilson Motors - Corvallis / Oregon

    Sizzlin' Summer Sale Starts Now!! Wilson Motors is one of the premier Ford dealerships in the Corvallis area. We have served the Eugene area since 1940 and have been family-owned since our founding. At Wilson Motors, we know how important our customers and community are to our business, so we work hard to offer the community a great resource for new and used cars at exceptional prices. We have massive new and used inventory discounts on a monthly basis so our customers can enjoy some of the best prices around. We have a variety of used vehicles and many other brands as well, so if you're looking for a great price on a quality used vehicle in Corvallis, then Wilson Motors is the way to go. Shop for a quality used car, used truck or used SUVs at Wilson Motors. Buying used is a great option for many of our customers, especially if you're looking for your next car on a budget. If you're looking to buy an used vehicle, then check out how much cash you can get back with a trade-in. Additional Vehicle Features: 3rd row seats: bench, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Cassette, Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Speed control, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Plymouth Voyager SE.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1P4GP45G5XB554426
    Stock: C3451B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-18-2020

