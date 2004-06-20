Used 1992 Plymouth Sundance for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Plymouth Sundance
Overall Consumer Rating43 Reviews
mackhemi,06/20/2004
Slow to take off but has ticket potential when you get going. Engine crankshaft seal required a sleeve to fix, also replaced water pump and thermostat. All at 80K. Of course had to put a paint job on about 75K. Overall I have been very happy, descent ride, good visibility, 27 MPG. I think this little car is unapprieciated. Look around, a lot of them still running around!!