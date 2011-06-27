Used 1990 Plymouth Sundance Consumer Reviews
Great cars
We bought this car last in jan. 09 with 16,300 original miles on it. The car is from Conn., one owner, always garaged, still has the original tires and is in mint shape all around. I know I paid more than any book value said it was worth but the car will last for us for several years as we will not run it in the harsh northeast winters. I have owned a few other small mopars over the years and have always had good luck with them. They are easy to maintain and get good fuel mileage. This car looks like the day it came of the assembly line. I mean the car is spotless underneath as well as the interior and exterior. I would recommend these older cars to anyone who is looking for a cheap ride!!
I loved my Sundance!
I owned the Sundance for 13 years (bought new). I really enjoyed the car and it turned out to be very reliable. It was great for moving - great for carrying lots of stuff. I just donated it to charity - someone could still get more use out of it. I was sorry to see it go.
Little Toy BlueOur
As stated in my original review, the car eas sold seversl years ago. I still recall it with fond memories. Now drive a 2019 Jeep Renegade Limited with the 1.3 turbo. Quite an improvement over the 2017 2.4 we owned, quicker in traffic and normal driving with same mpg. I'm an ex-Chrysler engineer and bought a two tone Blue/Gray 1990 Sundance RS from a Chrysler executive turn-in in 1991. It had approx. 6,000 miles on it and was a 2.5 Turbo 5 spd. I owned it for approx. 4 years and drove it to work and for pleasure. It was one of the best cars I've ever owned and I sold it with 106,000 miles on it. It was fairly fast in its day and would get almost 30 mpg on the interstate, handled good especially if you had some weight in the trunk like when you were on vacation. If I remember correctly, I replaced the stock tires with one size over Bridgestone GOO 9's, which made it look meaner and handle/stop better. I never had any problems with it even though it was driven fairly aggressively, except for replacing a front wheel hub bearing.
This is a great car
I'v had mine for a year now, and though it's old, it's extremely reliable. It get great gas mileage.
Loved It
I picked up a brand new black cherry Sundance as a company car back in the spring of 1991. It had peppy performance, comfortable bucket seats and a cool floor mounted shifter with center console. The car had rear folding seats and a hatchback that I was able to use to move a full sized couch. Gas mileage was decent in the low 20s. I really loved that little Plymouth. I did some work in it and hand lots and lots of fun. I never had any problems with it except for the time I scraped the passenger side door against a tree. Oops. If you can find one of these in decent condition, you should buy it.
