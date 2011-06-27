Used 1995 Plymouth Neon Sedan Consumer Reviews
Crap box
Bought the car with 48K on the car. Since I have owned it (over a year) I have been through TWO coil packs, countless quarts of oil because it leaks and the speedometer and gas gauge only work periodically. The windows leak and the headlights are lame. My rear speakers are blown as well.
My Neon
This 5-speed Neon is a peppy little, gas-saving, bundle of fun to drive. The trunk is amazinly large and the back seat can fit two adults fairly comfortably and three uncomfortably - okay for not too long a drive. If I had a negative comment about this car, it would be that climbing hills is trying because I do lose power doing so, but I've had it for 10 years and still love it.
Like a Timex...
My 1995 Plymouth Neon was a great car until it gave up the ghost. I bought it used in 2000 with 51,000 miles on it. I used it extensively to drive from KS to WI, and for a while had a 60 mile one way daily commute. The first problem was that the AC blew out on long trips...froze up the compressor. I had it fixed twice, it broke twice, and I gave up. Then at about 165,000 miles, I lost the timing belt because of the water pump going out, and the last straw was a blown piston ring at 176,000 miles. The body is still surprisingly good despite WI and KS winters. All in all, this is a great little daily driver, and I'm thinking of putting in a remanufactured engine to get some more life out of the body.
Avoid this junk, Buy a Honda Reliable!
Bought used 17,000 miles on it. I drove for 5 months before two of the valves cracked. Dealer replaced my car 4 free. Problems soon began, 1) Had the brakes replaced at 35,000, cracked down the middle.(2)Oil pan started to leak, replaced gasket.(3) speedometer stoped working. (4) Had the A/C compressor replaced. 5) Changed the lower engine mount. POS had cost me $3000 in repairs and caused 5 major problems. Car started to leak oil, this time it was the rear main seal. Car had been lightly driven and now had 52,000 miles. Enraged, I sold it to a kid for $1000. Car had a fair value of around $3500. Lost thousands of dollars on this vehicle.
Blessed
Bought the Neon with 40,000 miles in '96. We have put almost nothing into repairs in all these years. Around 90k, the speedometer broke and the front passenger window wouldn't close if you dared open it. That door sometimes gets stuck and won't open and needs prying. The exterior paint has peeled and looks like a Florida sunburn. Now, somewhere over 100,000 miles, the A.C.has finally died. You gotta love this car! It keeps on running and has never left us stranded. We figure we got our money's worth and have been using it to make quick trips around town.
Sponsored cars related to the Neon
Related Used 1995 Plymouth Neon Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner