Used 1992 Plymouth Laser Consumer Reviews

Tons of fun kingghidora , 09/05/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I owned a 1992 and a 1993. Common problems include transmission synchronizers after about 50k miles and turbos after 100k miles. And you don't want to forget to change the timing belt at about 60k miles. Overall this car is outstanding to drive. Crazy acceleration off the line but less when you hit 2nd gear. Still a super nice sports car with 50/50 power split between front and rear wheels which makes for wonderful handling especially if you use the throttle to lift the front end a little and power through curves with the front wheels pulling you in the direction you want to go. The car is capable of amazing speed in rally type conditions. Snow, gravel, or ice won't slow you down. Report Abuse

this car is not too good chritsty , 10/06/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful breaks down all the time and i always have to take it in for repairs and its a pain Report Abuse

The schnetz , 07/31/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This has been the best car purchase I have made. I was about ready to give up on used cars and happened to get a good deal on this purchase. This has car has long outlasted my expectations, and runs very well. 140,000 miles and still counting. Report Abuse

Classic in the making Dave T. , 10/02/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car has been serving me well for five years now. It still has loads of power and is still fun to drive. The only problems I have is the prices of the parts and replacing them (transmission being the biggest and most expensive of my problems), but it is still worth it for this fun car. Report Abuse