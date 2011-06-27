  1. Home
Used 1992 Plymouth Laser Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(37%)3(0%)2(0%)1(13%)
4.1
8 reviews
List Price Estimate
$2,016 - $4,691
Tons of fun

kingghidora, 09/05/2013
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I owned a 1992 and a 1993. Common problems include transmission synchronizers after about 50k miles and turbos after 100k miles. And you don't want to forget to change the timing belt at about 60k miles. Overall this car is outstanding to drive. Crazy acceleration off the line but less when you hit 2nd gear. Still a super nice sports car with 50/50 power split between front and rear wheels which makes for wonderful handling especially if you use the throttle to lift the front end a little and power through curves with the front wheels pulling you in the direction you want to go. The car is capable of amazing speed in rally type conditions. Snow, gravel, or ice won't slow you down.

this car is not too good

chritsty, 10/06/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

breaks down all the time and i always have to take it in for repairs and its a pain

The

schnetz, 07/31/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This has been the best car purchase I have made. I was about ready to give up on used cars and happened to get a good deal on this purchase. This has car has long outlasted my expectations, and runs very well. 140,000 miles and still counting.

Classic in the making

Dave T., 10/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car has been serving me well for five years now. It still has loads of power and is still fun to drive. The only problems I have is the prices of the parts and replacing them (transmission being the biggest and most expensive of my problems), but it is still worth it for this fun car.

eclipse/talon/lazer

rcmf5525, 09/07/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Remember, the eclipse and talon were the same cars for these years. You can find the Lazer at lower prices. This engine has produced over 500hp. This might be the best domestic tuner compact out there.

