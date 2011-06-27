  1. Home
1992 Plymouth Laser Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

The Laser gains all-wheel drive as an option that greatly improves handling. Front and rear styling changes include headlights, taillamps, and a new rear spoiler on turbo models.

5(50%)
4(37%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(13%)
4.1
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Tons of fun
kingghidora,09/05/2013
I owned a 1992 and a 1993. Common problems include transmission synchronizers after about 50k miles and turbos after 100k miles. And you don't want to forget to change the timing belt at about 60k miles. Overall this car is outstanding to drive. Crazy acceleration off the line but less when you hit 2nd gear. Still a super nice sports car with 50/50 power split between front and rear wheels which makes for wonderful handling especially if you use the throttle to lift the front end a little and power through curves with the front wheels pulling you in the direction you want to go. The car is capable of amazing speed in rally type conditions. Snow, gravel, or ice won't slow you down.
this car is not too good
chritsty,10/06/2002
breaks down all the time and i always have to take it in for repairs and its a pain
The
schnetz,07/31/2002
This has been the best car purchase I have made. I was about ready to give up on used cars and happened to get a good deal on this purchase. This has car has long outlasted my expectations, and runs very well. 140,000 miles and still counting.
Classic in the making
Dave T.,10/02/2002
This car has been serving me well for five years now. It still has loads of power and is still fun to drive. The only problems I have is the prices of the parts and replacing them (transmission being the biggest and most expensive of my problems), but it is still worth it for this fun car.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Plymouth Laser Overview

The Used 1992 Plymouth Laser is offered in the following submodels: Laser Hatchback. Available styles include RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD, 2dr Hatchback, RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback, and RS 2dr Hatchback.

