Used 1992 Plymouth Laser for Sale Near Me

I owned a 1992 and a 1993. Common problems include transmission synchronizers after about 50k miles and turbos after 100k miles. And you don't want to forget to change the timing belt at about 60k miles. Overall this car is outstanding to drive. Crazy acceleration off the line but less when you hit 2nd gear. Still a super nice sports car with 50/50 power split between front and rear wheels which makes for wonderful handling especially if you use the throttle to lift the front end a little and power through curves with the front wheels pulling you in the direction you want to go. The car is capable of amazing speed in rally type conditions. Snow, gravel, or ice won't slow you down.

