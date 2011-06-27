Used 1990 Plymouth Laser Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222424
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg21/29 mpg21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.333.9/461.1 mi.333.9/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG222424
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Regular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm105 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm105 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 6000 rpm92 hp @ 5000 rpm92 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.34.7 ft.34.7 ft.
Valves16nono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)nono
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Measurements
Length170.5 in.170.5 in.170.5 in.
Curb weight2524 lbs.2524 lbs.2524 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.10.2 cu.ft.10.2 cu.ft.
Height51.4 in.51.4 in.51.4 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.97.2 in.97.2 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
