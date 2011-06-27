  1. Home
1990 Plymouth Laser Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Based on the Mitsubishi Eclipse, the Laser is designed to compete with the Probe, MX-6 and Daytona. A 92-horsepower powerplant is standard on Base and RS models, but the RS can be had with DOHC 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 135 horsepower.

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Best Car I Will Ever Own
Delana,06/05/2002
The Plymouth Laser RS was my first car. It had the best sound system and gas milegage you could ever ask for. I am a college student and I drove everywhere and that car only needed 14.00 once every two weeks to fill it up. It was a very realible car and ran great. Exterior wise it was a metallic blue that was very intriging. The shape of it was very mezmorizing and the interior of it was very nice too. The car itself was very good in rain and snow. I honestly could not have asked for a better car. I would honestly recommended this car to anyone. It is a great sports car for a great price!
It's a DSM
Dragonfire,07/16/2004
This DSM, like all, need lots of attention. The car can be troublesome when puting upgrades in, bolt on or otherwise. You will always want to have patience with this car. The only other problem is that the backseat isn't very useable. Other than that, The Plymouth Laser is a fun car to drive and one that you will get noticed in.
1990 Plymouth Laser RS Turbo
Braden LLerenas,05/30/2003
I've had this car for a few year but i just bought a rebuilt engine for it last fall anyway I love this car Its fun to drive and pretty reliable
My first new car I bought
Michael,02/07/2019
RS 2dr Hatchback
It was nearly 30 years ago but I remember how I loved the car and took great care of it. Now I’m thinking of finding another one to purchase. If I do I’ll be sourcing a different engine for it with better horsepower and torque and most likely a 1992 with AWD. The issue mine had was the timing belt broke 3 times in the first 70k miles. The first break was at 40k miles and the whole motor had to be replaced under warranty. It was a great handling car though and loads of fun to drive fast through the corners. I also had a 94 RS & 96 Eclipse turbo but they didn’t handle the curves like the first generation DSM Lasers. Hmm I may try to squeeze a 6 cylinder Ecoboost turbo with 385 HP in one. 😀
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Plymouth Laser Overview

The Used 1990 Plymouth Laser is offered in the following submodels: Laser Hatchback. Available styles include RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback, RS 2dr Hatchback, and 2dr Hatchback.

