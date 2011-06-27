  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Grand Voyager
  4. Used 2000 Plymouth Grand Voyager
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Plymouth Grand Voyager Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Grand Voyager
Overview
See Grand Voyager Inventory
See Grand Voyager Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.320.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.0 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 4850 rpm158 hp @ 4850 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.
Measurements
Length199.6 in.199.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3812 lbs.3683 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.68.5 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.
See Grand Voyager InventorySee Grand Voyager Inventory

Related Used 2000 Plymouth Grand Voyager info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles