Used 1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Grand Voyager
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 4850 rpm158 hp @ 4850 rpm158 hp @ 4850 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.39.5 ft.39.5 ft.
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.63.7 in.63.7 in.
Measurements
Length199.6 in.199.6 in.199.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3812 lbs.3812 lbs.3683 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.2 cu.ft.33.2 cu.ft.33.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colorsno
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tint Pearlcoat
  • Aquamarine
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat
  • Aquamarine
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colorsno
  • Mist Gray
  • Silver Fern
  • Camel
  • Silver Fern
  • Mist Gray
