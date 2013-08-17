Used 1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Plymouth Grand Voyager searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Plymouth Grand Voyager
Read recent reviews for the Plymouth Grand Voyager
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.128 Reviews
Report abuse
tmgj,08/17/2013
Our van has 189,000 miles and is still going strong, original transmission and engine. A couple times a year it needs a new part or two, but it's always small, cheap stuff. I think the transmission problem is with the 3.8 V6, not the 3.3 b/c me and everyone I know with the 3.3 hasn't had transmission problems. I splurged on new shocks/struts and tires and the thing cruises so smooth down the interstate you'd think it was new. We've been very happy with this van. Only gripe is the gas mileage, 14 around town, 20-21 on the highway, it's about the same as an SUV.